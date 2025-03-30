Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Aaron Judge, Bryan Woo, Aaron Nola)
Who doesn’t love afternoon baseball on a weekend?
The sports world has reached a fun time in the calendar with the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments going on and reaching the Elite 8 stage and the NBA nearing the playoffs.
Plus, with baseball starting this week, there is a ton for bettors to dive into. That’s where I’m here to help.
Early on in the baseball season can be tough to best on prop bets since we don’t have much data to go off of, but using some historical numbers and matchup data, there are still advantages in the player prop market.
While I personally enjoy betting on pitchers the most when it comes to MLB props, there could be a hitter or two worth targeting on Sunday as well.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props for today’s action!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Sunday, March 30
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
- Aaron Nola OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)
- Bryan Woo UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)
Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-110)
How can we not ride the hot hand on Sunday – especially when it’s Aaron Judge?
The New York Yankees superstar hit three home runs on Saturday, finishing the game with 14 total bases and eight runs batted in. On top of that, Judge is hitting an insane .500/.500/1.600 to open the season, picking up five hits in two games.
I think that makes him a steal on Sunday to simply pick up two total bases.
In his career against Aaron Civale – Milwaukee’s starter on Sunday – Judge is 3-for-13 with a pair of doubles. While those aren’t his best numbers, I would not be shocked to see him pick up an extra-base hit on Sunday.
Aaron Nola OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m buying Phillies starter Aaron Nola on Sunday:
It’s hard to find a better matchup to start the season than the one Aaron Nola has on Sunday.
So far this season, no team has struck out more than the Washington Nationals (14 times per game), yet Nola’s strikeout prop is set at just 5.5 in this matchup. Last season, the Phillies starter finished with 197 strikeouts in 199.1 innings of work.
Nola also punched out seven batters in his lone matchup with Washington last season, picking up at least six K’s in 18 of his 33 starts, including five of his final six starts. He’s worth a bet against a struggling young lineup on Sunday.
Bryan Woo UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+120)
Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo is aiming to get his team back to .500 on the season, and he’s coming off a strong 2024 season where he posted a 2.89 ERA in 22 starts.
However, Woo had just nine starts with six or more strikeouts, and his K’s prop is heavily juiced to the OVER on Sunday.
The A’s – his opponent – have actually done a good job avoiding the punchout early in the season, averaging just 7.33 per game. This number is a little too high for my liking with Woo making his first appearance of 2025.
