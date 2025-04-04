Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Elly De La Cruz, Kyle Tucker and Aaron Judge)
Is there anything better than some afternoon baseball on a weekday?
Friday’s MLB action features several games that start in the afternoon, and it gives bettors a chance to dive into baseball action for several hours – especially in the prop market.
On Thursday there were just five games, but that didn’t stop us from cashing a plus-money prop for Boston Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell, who homered against the Baltimore Orioles.
Now that most MLB teams are through one full rotation through their starting pitching staff, there’s a little more data (although not a ton) for us to use when handicapping MLB games in 2025.
Today, I’m targeting some of the games’ brightest stars at the dish in Kyle Tucker, Elly De La Cruz and Aaron Judge.
Let’s break down each of the player props for April 4!
Best MLB Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
- Elly De La Cruz OVER 0.5 Stolen Bases (+245)
- Brandon Pfaadt OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-105)
- Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Walks (-155)
- Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Elly De La Cruz OVER 0.5 Stolen Bases (+245)
This season, Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz only has two stolen bases, but he picked up an MLB-best 67 in the 2024 campaign.
De La Cruz has eight hits already and an on-base percentage of .310 for the season, but he was slumping during his last series, going 1-for-12 at the dish. The interesting part? The one time he got on base, he stole a bag.
With this prop all the way to +245, I’m willing to take a stab at De La Cruz against the Milwaukee Brewers. Any time the star shortstop gets on base, he’s a threat to swipe a bag, and this prop has reached a price that offers a pretty good ROI if he’s able to do so on Friday.
Brandon Pfaadt OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-105)
There is a pitcher that I’m betting on tonight, and earlier on Friday, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Brandon Pfaadt is worth a look against the Washington Nationals:
Arizona Diamondbacks youngster Brandon Pfaadt has a great matchup on Friday night against a Washington National team that ranks 29th in Major League Baseball in strikeouts per game (11.17).
Pfaadt punched out five batters in his season debut, and he had a strong season from a K’s standpoint in 2024, striking out a career-high 9.2 batters per nine innings.
He should be able to work fairly deep into this game against Washington, and it’s worth noting that he cleared 5.5 K’s in over half of his starts last season (17 of 32) for Arizona.
Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Walks (-155)
Another play from today’s MLB Best Bets, I’m targeting Aaron Judge to work a walk in the New York Yankees-Pittsburgh Pirates clash:
Aaron Judge hit his fifth home run of the season on Thursday night, and the New York Yankees slugger is the early favorite to win AL MVP once again.
On Friday, Judge begins a new series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Mitch Keller, who has been prone to free passes in his career. Keller has walked at least 50 batters in each of the last three seasons, averaging 3.2 walks per nine innings for his career.
While he only walked one batter in his season debut, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Keller issue a free pass to Judge – by far the most dangerous hitter in the Yankee lineup. Judge led MLB in walks last season, so I love him at this price on Friday night.
Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+425)
The Chicago Cubs traded with the Houston Astros for outfielder Kyle Tucker this past offseason, and the early returns have been fantastic.
Tucker has already smacked four home runs for the Cubbies, and he’s posted an impressive slash line of .324/.444/.784. Not only does Tucker have four homers, but he’s also hit five doubles, meaning nine of his 12 hits have gone for extra bases.
He’s got a solid matchup on Friday against the San Diego Padres and right Randy Vasquez. The Padres starter has not allowed a homer this season, but he did give up 13 in just 20 appearances in the 2024 campaign.
With Tucker red hot at the dish, this is a pretty solid price to get him at on Friday.
