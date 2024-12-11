Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Alperen Sengun, Jalen Brunson and More in NBA Cup)
Looking to bet on some NBA props for the NBA Cup action on Wednesday?
Tonight’s knockout stage action features matchups between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors with the winners punching their tickets to Las Vegas for the semifinals on Saturday.
When it comes to the prop market, I’m eyeing a pair of elite guards (Steph Curry and Jalen Brunson) as well as two young rising stars (Alperen Sengun and Jalen Johnson).
Here’s how to wager on all of them on Wednesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 11
- Alperen Sengun UNDER 20.5 Points (-120)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)
- Jalen Johnson OVER 4.5 Assists (-135)
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Alperen Sengun UNDER 20.5 Points (-120)
Houston big man Alperen Sengun has struggled against Golden State this season, scoring 14 and 16 points in two games while shooting a combined 12-for-25 from the field.
The Warriors are No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rating, and they rank third in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game – where Sengun does a lot of his best work.
Golden State is also going to throw a ton of athleticism at Sengun with Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis likely remaining as the primary defenders on the former first-round pick.
I think this number is a little high for Sengun, who is averaging just 18.5 points per game on the season, failing to clear 20.5 points in 13 of his 24 games.
Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)
Earlier on Wednesday, I shared my favorite prop for Brunson in my column – Peter’s Points – where I share my NBA Best Bets every day:
Jalen Brunson has shot the ball extremely well from 3 this season, hitting 43.2 percent of his attempts and clearing 2.5 made 3s in five of his last six games.
Overall, Brunson has three or more made shots from beyond the arc in 14 of his 24 games. And, against Atlanta earlier this season, he hit four of his 11 shots from 3-point range.
This matchup is as good as they come for a 3-point shooter, and with the total in this game up in the high 230s – we should see a ton of points on both sides.
The Hawks not only push the pace, but they rank dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (38.7 percent), allowing a league-worst 16.0 makes per game.
I love this play for Brunson on Wednesday.
Jalen Johnson OVER 4.5 Assists (-135)
Hawks wing Jalen Johnson has been terrific this season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3.
Tonight, I’m focusing on his passing, as the former first-round pick is set at just 4.5 assists on Wednesday against the Knicks – although he is also listed as questionable on the injury report.
Johnson had seven dimes the first time these teams played this season, and he’s cleared 4.5 assists in 14 of his 23 games this season – including six in a row.
Johnson is averaging 10.3 potential assists per game this season, making him a steal at this number tonight.
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Another prop that I broke down in Peter’s Points was for Steph Curry, who is undervalued when it comes to his assists and rebounds prop:
Steph Curry’s rebounds and assists prop has become an automatic bet for me this season – and if you’ve been following along with my bets this season, you know he’s a frequent flier in this column.
Yes, the Warriors have not played their star guard against Houston (two games this season), but I don’t think that changes how he fares against them on Wednesday night. So far this season, Curry is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game (11.9 rebounds and assists), clearing 10.5 in 13 of his 18 games and 11 of his last 12.
Over that 12-game stretch, Curry is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
