Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry in NBA Cup)
Two more tickets to Las Vegas will be punched for the NBA Cup Semifinals on Wednesday night, as the New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors tonight.
In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks held off the shorthanded Orlando Magic on Tuesday to advance to the semis. Out West, the Oklahoma City Thunder got some revenge on the Dallas Mavericks for last season’s playoff defeat, beating them handily to advance to Las Vegas.
Oddsmakers have favored the Knicks (by 7.5 points) and Rockets (by two points) in these games, but I’m eyeing the prop market for my favorite bets of the night.
Let’s break down plays for Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Steph Curry as the NBA Cup knockout stage continues.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 76-73-3 (+0.24 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1086-1018-25 (+38.33 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142) – 0.5 unit
- Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142) – 0.5 unit
Jalen Brunson has shot the ball extremely well from 3 this season, hitting 43.2 percent of his attempts and clearing 2.5 made 3s in five of his last six games.
Overall, Brunson has three or more made shots from beyond the arc in 14 of his 24 games. And, against Atlanta earlier this season, he hit four of his 11 shots from 3-point range.
This matchup is as good as they come for a 3-point shooter, and with the total in this game up in the high 230s – we should see a ton of points on both sides.
The Hawks not only push the pace, but they rank dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (38.7 percent), allowing a league-worst 16.0 makes per game.
I love this play for Brunson on Wednesday.
Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Has Mikal Bridges finally turned a corner?
After a slow start to the season, Bridges has scored 19 or more points in five straight games, averaging 22.4 points while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from 3 over this recent stretch.
In Bridges’ first 19 games, he shot just 45.4 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from 3 – averaging 15.5 points per game.
With Josh Hart questionable in this matchup, there’s a chance Mikal has an even bigger role offensively tonight.
Bridges is averaging 16.9 points per game on the season, and he’s still attempting 14.6 shots per game in this loaded offense. I’ll back him to stay hot against the No. 19 defense in the NBA.
Steph Curry OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Steph Curry’s rebounds and assists prop has become an automatic bet for me this season – and if you’ve been following along with my bets this season, you know he’s a frequent flier in this column.
Yes, the Warriors have not played their star guard against Houston (two games this season), but I don’t think that changes how he fares against them on Wednesday night. So far this season, Curry is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game (11.9 rebounds and assists), clearing 10.5 in 13 of his 18 games and 11 of his last 12.
Over that 12-game stretch, Curry is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.