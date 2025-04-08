Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Devin Booker, Josh Giddey, OG Anunoby and More)
The NBA playoffs are right around the corner, and a massive number of playoff teams are in action on Tuesday night.
After just two games were played on Monday, bettors and NBA fans have a 10-game slate to dive into on Tuesday with a ton of playoff implications on the line in both the Western Conference playoff standings and the Eastern Conference play-in picture.
That could lead to some players having big games, especially with what’s at stake, and we can wager on the ones that we think will come through.
Devin Booker and Josh Giddey highlight my favorite prop targets for Tuesday’s action, but they aren’t the only players to bet on.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plays that I’m considering on Tuesday, April 8.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
- Josh Giddey OVER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- OG Anunoby OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Devin Booker is an easy player to back on Tuesday:
Kevin Durant (ankle) remains out of the lineup for the Phoenix Suns, and that’s a good sign for Devin Booker’s usage on Tuesday.
In three games since Durant went down, Booker has scored 39, 37 and 40 points while taking 32, 29 and 29 shots.
Yet, his prop is set as just 28.5 points on Tuesday – an absolute steal.
The Warriors have been better defensively in recent weeks, but if Booker is going to push 30 shot attempts, he’s too good not to clear this number. This season, Booker is averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 19.0 shots a night.
Josh Giddey OVER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has been a stat-sheet stuffer all season long, averaging 8.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, but he’s been even better as of late.
Giddey is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game since the All-Star break, clearing 17.5 rebounds and assists in six of his last eight games.
He is listed as questionable on Tuesday, but with Coby White ruled out, Giddey should have the ball in his hands even more if he’s able to play. This line is a steal for the Bulls guard against Cleveland.
OG Anunoby OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
Another play from my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – Anunoby is undervalued in his matchup with Boston:
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is undervalued on Tuesday night against a Boston Celtics team that could be sitting Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis (all questionable).
Anunoby is coming off of a 32-point game against Phoenix in Jalen Brunson’s first game back from an ankle injury, and the Knicks forward has cleared 17.5 points in each of his 10 games.
Over that 10-game stretch, Anunoby is shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3 while putting up 27.6 points per night. He’s averaging 23.8 points per game in 19 games since March 1, and I love him to stay hot at home on Tuesday.
Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
This season, Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 2.0 3-pointers made on 5.2 attempts per game (37.7 percent), and he’s cleared 1.5 made 3s in eight of his last nine games.
Over that stretch, the All-Star big man is shooting 44.4 percent from deep on 6.0 attempts per game.
If that volume remains the same, he’s a great bet to find the bottom of the net twice from deep on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.