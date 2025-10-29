Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Austin Reaves and Jaylen Brown)
Looking for some player props for a loaded 10-game slate on Wednesday?
You’ve come to the right place, as I’m fresh off of a 4-for-4 performance on Tuesday with LaMelo Ball, Ivica Zubac, Quentin Grimes and Zach LaVine all coming through.
Now, I’m eyeing some star players, including Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for Wednesday’s action. Jokic has a great matchup against the winless New Orleans Pelicans, and he’s one of two All-Stars – Boston’s Jaylen Brown is the other – that I think is worth a look in the prop market tonight.
Let’s dive into the odds and breakdowns for each of these bets on Oct. 29.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
Austin Reaves OVER 29.5 Points (-114)
This prop is a no-brainer for the Lakers with both Luka Doncic and LeBron James out of the lineup. Austin Reaves is averaging 35.8 points per game this season while shooting an impressive 57.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
In the last two games that Doncic has missed, Reaves has put up 51 and 41 points to lead the Lakers offense. Plus, he scored 26 and 25 points in the two games that Doncic appeared in to open the 2025-26 season.
The Lakers don't have many shot creators on their roster with James and Doncic out, and Reaves has stepped right into a 1A role, taking 44 shots and 36 free throws over his last two games.
With that kind of usage, he's a must bet to score 30 or more points -- even against a tough Minnesota defense. Reaves had 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting against Minnesota earlier this year in a game where Doncic scored 49.
He could be in the mix to push 40 points for the third game in a row on Wednesday.
Jaylen Brown OVER 24.5 Points (-103)
Even though he had just 15 points (on only nine shots) against New Orleans on Monday, I'm buying Brown to have a bounce-back game on Wednesday. He was limited to just 24 minutes on Monday, partly because of foul trouble and the fact that Boston was up big in that game.
The Celtics star is still averaging 26.0 points per game this season while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and an impressive 47.8 percent from 3-point range. Brown has scored 25, 23, 41 and 15 points in his four games.
The C's are going to need all the points they can get from Brown to compete with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, and the four-time All-Star has attempted 18 or more shots in three of his four games this season.
That gives him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop, especially since Cleveland lacks elite wing defenders on its roster. The Cavs traded away Isaac Okoro in the offseason and both Max Strus and Sam Merrill are out for this game, leaving De'Andre Hunter as Cleveland's best wing in this game.
Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-104)
I love Nikola Jokic’s rebound prop on Wednesday, as he’s taking on a New Orleans team that is 28th in rebound percentage and 29th in opponent rebounds per game this season.
The Pelicans have a questionable center rotation with youngsters Yves Missi and Derik Queen alongside veteran DeAndre Jordan (a former Nugget).
Jokic should be able to clean up on the glass, and he enters this game averaging 15.3 rebounds per game, grabbing at least 13 in every matchup. The three-time league MVP also is averaging 23.3 rebound chances per game, which is second in the NBA to only Domantas Sabonis.
Donte DiVincenzo 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-185)
This season, Donte DiVincenzo has started in place of veteran guard Mike Conley, and he now has an even bigger role in the Minnesota offense with Anthony Edwards out with a hamstring injury.
The sharpshooting two-guard has three or more made 3-pointers in each of his last three games, shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc in the 2025-26 season.
DiVincenzo has also attempted seven or more shots from deep in three straight contests. This is a great matchup against a Lakers team that is just 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
