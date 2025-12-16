Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges)
Even though there is just one game in the NBA on Tuesday night, there are a ton of player props that I’m looking to bet on with the New York Knicks taking on the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup Championship.
Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are favored in this game, and Brunson happens to be one of my favorite prop targets for this matchup. The Knicks star is coming off a 40-point game against the Orlando Magic, and he’ll look to dominate a Spurs defense that has slipped to 14th in the league in defensive rating in the 2025-26 season.
Meanwhile, there is an assist prop that I love for Spurs guard Stephon Castle, and a prop for Victor Wembanyama – even though he may be on a minutes limit again in his second game back from a calf strain.
An NBA Cup champion will be crowned on Tuesday, and we’re going to hit some player props in the process. Here’s the breakdown and the latest odds for each of these plays on Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 16
Jalen Brunson OVER 29.5 Points (-120)
Brunson torched Orlando on Saturday night in the NBA Cup semis, scoring 40 points on 16-of-27 shooting, his fourth game in a row with 30 or more points.
The All-NBA guard is now averaging 28.8 points per game this season while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. He’s going to handle the ball a ton for the Knicks in this game, and he showed in the semis why he’s the reigning Clutch Player of the Year.
Brunson is simply one of the best closers in the NBA.
This is a great matchup for the Villanova product, as the Spurs rank 27th in the NBA in points per game allowed to opposing point guards (27.93).
Brunson has been on fire since missing a few games with an ankle injury, scoring 30 or more points in seven of his last 12 games while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3. He’s averaging 29.6 points per game during that 12-game stretch.
He’s a solid bet to hit the 30-point mark again, especially if he takes 20-plus shots for the third time in four games.
Mikal Bridges OVER 7.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Knicks wing Mikal Bridges is having a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3.
However, I’m eyeing his rebounds and assists prop with this number set well below his season average (8.6) on Tuesday night.
Bridges is averaging 6.7 potential assists and 8.2 rebound chances per game this season, and he’s picked up at least eight combined rebounds and assists in 16 of his 25 games. The Knicks wing is averaging 4.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game in December, which could still put him over this number.
I think he’s worth a look in this market, especially since he’ll have a major role on defense against San Antonio’s trio of star guards (De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dyland Harper).
Stephon Castle 5+ Assists (-170)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Castle may be undervalued in this market against New York:
So far this season, Castle is averaging 6.9 assists per game for the Spurs, picking up at least five dimes in two of his three games since returning from a hip injury.
New York does rank in the top 10 in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but Castle should have the ball in his hands a ton on Tuesday with Wembanyama likely still on a minutes limit.
The second-year guard is averaging 12.7 potential assists per game, and he’s picked up at least five in 13 of his 16 appearances this season. Castle has had no issue playing alongside De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, and he appeared to return to his usual role on Saturday, playing nearly 34 minutes.
At this discounted number, he’s worth a shot as one of the primary ball-handlers for San Antonio.
Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-148)
There is some inherent risk with any Wembanyama prop on Tuesday night, as the Spurs star played less than 21 minutes in the win over OKC on Saturday night.
So, he may see limited minutes again in this matchup.
Still, Wemby knocked down his lone 3-point attempt against OKC, and he had hit multiple 3s in four straight games (taking at least seven in each matchup) before going down with a calf strain.
The Knicks rank just 25th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game, so this matchup is a solid one for Wembanyama and the Spurs. I wouldn't be shocked if he gets up a few more 3s, especially since he torched the Knicks for 42 points and six 3-pointers on Christmas last year.
