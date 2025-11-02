Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, This Rookie)
Sunday’s NBA action features a loaded slate with stars like Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker and others all taking the floor.
So, why don’t we bet on a few of them in the prop market?
I’m eyeing a play for Wemby, who has led the San Antonio Spurs to a 5-0 start this season, as he should be able to control the game against the Phoenix Suns tonight.
Plus, there is a rookie that has burst onto the scene for the Memphis Grizzlies and may be undervalued in the prop market with Ja Morant (suspension) out on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of some of my favorite props for the action on Nov. 2.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 5.5 Steals and Blocks (+105)
- Luka Doncic OVER 50.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)
- Cedric Coward OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+112)
Victor Wembanyama OVER 5.5 Steals and Blocks (+105)
Victor Wembanyama has gotten off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, and I’m looking forward to his defense in this matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
This season, Wemby is averaging 1.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game, clearing 5.5 steals and blocks in three of his five matchups. He’s set at plus money to do so on Sunday against a Phoenix team that is just 26th in the NBA in offensive rating this season.
The Suns also rank 25th in opponent steals per game and 13th in opponent blocks per game. With Wemby’s elite shot-blocking skill, I expect him to dominate a Suns offense that is down Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green in this matchup.
Luka Doncic OVER 50.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-113)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Doncic to have a huge game against Miami:
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been as good as it gets to start the 2025-26 season.
He’s played in three games, returning from multiple injuries on Friday against Memphis, and he’s averaging a whopping 45.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Doncic has double-digit boards in every game and has scored at least 43 points in every game this season.
He’s an MVP candidate already, and he’s averaging over 64 points, rebounds and assists per game.
While it’s unlikely that Doncic keeps up this pace, I do love him in this prop market against a Miami Heat team that is No. 1 in the NBA pace. There should be a ton of possessions in this game, and Miami has given up 125, 114, 107, 117 and 107 points in five games this season.
If Miami tries to push the play and play fast, Doncic should not only hit the glass a bunch, but he should continue his massive scoring start to the season.
Luka is taking 25.7 shots and 14.0 free throws per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop on Sunday night.
Cedric Coward OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+112)
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward could have an expanded role on Sunday with Ja Morant (team suspension) set to miss this game against the Toronto Raptors.
This season, Coward is averaging 15.5 points per game across six games while shooting 52.4 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s knocked down 11 3-pointers in six games, hitting multiple shots from deep in half of them. So, I’m surprised to see him at plus money to hit two or more 3-pointers on Sunday.
Toronto ranks just 25th in defensive rating and 19th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. That sets up well for Coward to have a big game as potentially the No. 2 option to Jaren Jackson Jr. on Sunday.
