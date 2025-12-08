Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Zach LaVine, Donte DiVincenzo, De’Aaron Fox)
Looking for a few NBA player props to kick off the week?
A three-game slate on Monday is a perfect place to start, as there are four guards that I’m eyeing to make an impact in the prop market.
Monday’s action features these matchups:
- Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers
- Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
As the league gears up for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, there could be some value in taking props in these games on Monday, especially with a few key players like Victor Wembanyama, Devin Booker and Domantas Sabonis out of the lineup.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props I’m betting on Monday, Dec. 8.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Zach LaVine UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-112)
This season, Zach LaVine is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers per game, but the Kings star has struggled with his consistency from beyond the arc.
LaVine is shooting 39.1 percent from 3, but he has just six games since Nov. 1 with three or more made 3-pointers, finishing with one or fewer made shots from deep in seven games during that stretch.
The Pacers are an elite 3-point defense, ranking third in the NBA in opponent 3s per game and fourth in opponent 3-point percentage. LaVine has attempted 7.2 shots per game from beyond the arc this season, but he's only taken more than six shots from 3 in six of his games since Nov. 1.
Collin Gillespie UNDER 5.5 Assists (-145)
With Devin Booker out and Dillon Brooks questionable for Monday, Collin Gillespie could have a major role leading the Phoenix offense against Minnesota.
However, this is a tough matchup for the former Villanova guard, as the Timberwolves are 11th in defensive rating (seventh in defensive rating at home) and allow just 25.1 assists per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
Gillespie is averaging 4.9 assists per game this season, but he’s cleared 5.5 dimes in just seven of his 23 games. Plus, he’s failed to pick up six or more assists in four straight, finishing with just three dimes while the Suns scored 98 points in a loss to Houston with Booker out of the lineup.
I think this number is a little high for the young guard on Monday.
De’Aaron Fox OVER 23.5 Points (-126)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Fox in the prop market against the Pelicans:
Since Wemby went down, Fox has really turned a corner as a scorer, averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.
The star guard is attempting 18.4 shots per game over that stretch, giving him a solid floor heading into a matchup with one of the worst defenses in the NBA. New Orleans ranks 28th in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.
Fox has scored 25 or more points in nine of his 10 games with Wemby out of the lineup, and he scored 24 points on 14 shots against this New Orleans team in his 2025-26 season debut.
The star guard should remain in a lead role until Wembanyama returns, and he feels undervalued with his prop set under 24 points on Monday night.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-152)
Donte DiVincenzo has a green light for the Timberwolves, and he’s made the most of it this season, shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc on eight attempts per game.
The Suns are 15th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, so I don’t mind the matchup for DiVincenzo, especially since he’s made four or more shots from deep in four of his last five games.
Overall, the Wolves sharpshooter has three or more made 3s in 15 of his 23 games this season, and he’s attempted 15, eight and four 3-pointers in his three games this month. I think he’s worth a look whenever this prop dips under 3.5 – especially since the Suns are short-handed on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.