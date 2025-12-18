Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Rams vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16)
A massive matchup in the NFC takes place on Thursday night, as the 11-3 Los Angeles Rams take on the 11-3 Seattle Seahawks.
The winner of this matchup will have sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the No. 1 spot in the NFC West, and oddsmakers have set this as a pick’em on the moneyline with both teams at -110.
Los Angeles won the first meeting between these teams, but Sam Darnold basically handed the Rams the game, throwing four interceptions. Can the Seattle quarterback bounce back at home in arguably the biggest game of the season?
It won’t be easy, as the Rams have covered the spread in 10 of their 14 games this season. Seattle has done the same, and it should benefit from star receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) being banged up for L.A.
All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks for this matchup, and I’ve decided to put some of our favorites together to help bettors with this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of some of our top picks and predictions for this Week 16 battle.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Rams vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Rams Moneyline (-110) vs. Seattle Seahawks – Iain MacMillan
- Matthew Stafford OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-103) – Peter Dewey
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 6.5 Receptions (-121) – Peter Dewey
- Colby Parkinson Anytime TD (+230) – Ryan Gilbert
Los Angeles Rams Moneyline (-110) vs. Seattle Seahawks – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s taking L.A. to win outright:
There's a strong argument to be made that the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are the two best teams in the NFL, but I'm going to lean toward the Rams winning on the road in what's set as a coin flip game. The Seahawks' offense has regressed in recent weeks, down to 12th in EPA per play and ninth in offensive DVOA. Let's also remember that Sam Darnold threw four interceptions in the first meeting between these two teams.
Until Darnold delivers in a big game, I have trouble betting on him in one. The Rams are the far more experienced team in this matchup, and their offense has been trending in the right direction, even with Davante Adams sidelined.
Matthew Stafford OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-103) – Peter Dewey
Matthew Stafford has thrown for multiple scores in eight games in a row, and I’m backing him to keep that streak alive on Thursday:
I’m shocked to see Matthew Stafford at -103 to throw multiple scores in this game, even with Adams banged up.
The star quarterback has thrown 37 touchdowns in 14 games this season, including a two-score game in his lone meeting with the Seahawks. Stafford has 12 games in 2025 with multiple touchdown passes, including eight games in a row.
So, this is a massive value – even against one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Seattle has only allowed 17 passing scores this season, and it ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass. Still, Stafford has thrown the ball a ton near the goal line, and he still has Puka Nacua as an option on the outside in this matchup.
I’m buying him at this discounted number on Thursday night.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 6.5 Receptions (-121) – Peter Dewey
The favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year, JSN may be undervalued at this line on Thursday:
Through 14 games this season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been targeted 130 times, reeling in 96 passes for an NFL-best 1,541 receiving yards.
The Seahawks star has nine catches for 105 yards (on 12 targets) in his last meeting with the Rams, and he’s picked up at least seven grabs in 10 of his 14 games this season.
Los Angeles is eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Smith-Njigba has been a matchup nightmare all season long, going over 100 yards in eight different games.
He’s also been targeted at least nine times in 10 of his games this season, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
Colby Parkinson Anytime TD (+230) – Ryan Gilbert
Could another pass catcher fill Adams’ shoes in the red zone on Thursday? SI Betting’s Ryan Gilbert believes that will be the case in this matchup:
Colby Parkinson has emerged as one of the Rams’ red-zone threats in recent weeks. He has 17 red-zone targets on the season, behind only Davante Adams’ 32, but the tight end outpaced the wideout with three targets to two in each of the last two games.
Parkinson is coming off a two-touchdown game against the Lions for scores in back-to-back weeks. While he only has six touchdowns on the season, all of them have come in his last six games.
Seattle has allowed five tight ends to score this season, including Parkinson back in Week 11.
