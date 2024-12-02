Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Browns vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football)
Monday Night Football turns to Denver where Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are looking to move to 8-5 on the season and solidify themselves as contenders for a playoff spot in the AFC.
Denver takes on the 3-8 Cleveland Browns, who have been frisky since Jameis Winston took over as the team’s starting quarterback, upsetting both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Can Cleveland play spoiler on Monday against Denver?
Oddsmakers have the Broncos set as favorites in this matchup, and they’ve been one of the best teams in the league against the spread this season. So, there’s a lot to consider when wagering on this game.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Browns vs. Broncos
- Denver Broncos -5.5 (-110) vs. Cleveland Browns – Iain MacMillan
- Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (+120) – Peter Dewey
- Courtland Sutton OVER 4.5 Receptions (-155) – Iain MacMillan
- Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
Denver Broncos -5.5 (-110) vs. Cleveland Browns – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking to bet on a side in this matchup, our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has you covered with his picks from his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
I'm not changing my evaluation of this Browns team based on a win in a snowstorm against a division rival. They're still last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (-1.2) and Jameis Winston is the definition of a boom-or-bust quarterback. Him having to face an elite Broncos defense on the road could spell disaster for the Browns offense.
Meanwhile, Bo Nix continues to improve, ranking 14th in the NFL in EPA+CPOE Composite and 13th in adjusted EPA since Week 7. He has found a great connection with Courtland Sutton and has made this Broncos offense one that can score in bunches.
I'll lay the points with Denver on Monday night.
Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (+120) – Peter Dewey
Over the last five weeks, rookie quarterback Bo Nix has not only gotten Denver in a position to make the playoffs, he’s positioning himself for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as well.
Nix has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three straight games and four of his last five for the Broncos, making him an intriguing bet at +120 to do so in Week 13.
Cleveland enters this game with the No. 20 defense in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and the Browns have given up 15 touchdown passes in 11 games. Cleveland also has just two interceptions in the 2024 season.
Nix has really come around as a passer as this season has gone on, and he’s thrown for multiple scores six times in 12 games – with all six of those occasions coming from Week 5 and on.
Don’t be shocked if he finds the end zone twice on Monday.
Courtland Sutton OVER 4.5 Receptions (-155) – Iain MacMillan
Broncos No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton has been on fire as of late, and MacMillan thinks that his receptions prop is worth targeting on Monday:
Since getting blanked in the Broncos' game against the Saints, Courtland Sutton's numbers have exploded. He has seen at least eight targets in the five games since then and hasn't had a game where he's hauled in fewer than six receptions.
I'm surprised his receptions total is at just 4.5 for Monday night. I think him recording at least five receptions is a shoo-in.
Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+200) – Iain MacMillan
If you’re looking to bet on a player to find the end zone, MacMillan believes that former Bronco Jerry Jeudy could do it against his former team:
The player that has thrived the most with Jameis Winston in at quarterback is Jerry Jeudy. He has hauled in five or more receptions in all four games Winston has started, including scoring a touchdown against the Saints two weeks ago.
If the Broncos get out to an early lead, the Browns will have to turn to their passing game, making Jeudy's chances to score even better.
