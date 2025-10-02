Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet 49ers vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5)
First place in the NFC West is up for grabs on Thursday night in Week 5, as the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of 3-1 teams.
Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and oddsmakers have favored Matthew Stafford and company in this game with the 49ers dealing with a bunch of injuries on both sides of the ball.
San Francisco dropped its first game of the season in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars even with Brock Purdy (toe) making his return to the starting lineup. Purdy has been ruled out for Week 5.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles' lone loss came to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the final play of the game in Week 3. Can L.A. continue its surge for a top spot in the NFC West on Thursday?
All week long, the SI Betting team has been sharing predictions and props to prepare bettors for this Week 5 battle.
I’ve placed some of our favorite picks all in one place to help bettors get the most of this Thursday night game.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for 49ers vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Rams -3.5 (-118) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
- Puka Nacua OVER 7.5 Receptions (-156) – Peter Dewey
- Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-115) – Peter Dewey
Los Angeles Rams -3.5 (-118) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column:
I've been a 49ers defender for a long time, but it's time for me to hop off the bandwagon. Poor special teams and turnovers continue to lead to them losing winnable games. Now, they have to hit the road to take on a Rams team that has been ultra-impressive to start the season. The Rams lead the league in Net Yards per Play at +1.5, largely led by a defense that ranks third in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate.
To make matters worse, Brock Purdy is officially questionable for Thursday night after aggravating his injured toe on Sunday. I'm out on this team until they can prove they can put together a full 60 minutes of impressive football.
Even though this line has moved to 6.5 or seven points at some sportsbooks, it is in line with MacMillan’s reasoning.
The Rams are in a great spot to win this game on a short week against one of the most banged-up squads in the NFL. In his coaching career at home, Sean McVay is 91-58 straight up.
Puka Nacua OVER 7.5 Receptions (-156) – Peter Dewey
My favorite player prop in this game is for Rams star wideout Puka Nacua, who already has 50 targets in four games:
Through four games, Puka Nacua is 4-for-4 when it comes to clearing 7.5 receptions, and he’s led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards (42 catches, 503 yards).
Nacua has been targeted at least nine times in every game, and he’s received 15 targets in each of his last two games, picking up 11 and 13 receptions.
Stafford’s favorite target should be in line for another big workload in Week 5, especially since the Rams have upped his snap count in recent weeks. Nacua played over 80 percent of L.A.’s offensive snaps in each of the last two games.
Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-115) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for a player to find the end zone this week, I love Christian McCaffrey’s chances with the 49ers banged up on offense:
The 49ers will likely rely heavily on CMC in Week 5, as he’s carried the ball 17 or more times in three of his four games and has been involved a ton in the passing game.
So far this season, CMC has 31, 19, 27 and 23 touches in his four games, and he’s found the end zone twice (both through the air).
I like this matchup for him against a Rams defense that ranks 18th in the NFL in EPA/Rush. McCaffrey should have a big role in the passing game as well, as he’s racked up 43 targets and 31 receptions in four weeks.
With so many 49ers offensive players banged up, CMC is far and away the safest pick to score in Week 5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.