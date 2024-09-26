Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Cowboys vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football)
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants face off in an NFC East clash on Thursday Night Football, and one of these teams will be back at .500 after tonight’s action.
Dallas has dropped two games in a row – losing badly to New Orleans before failing to complete a comeback against Baltimore last week.
Still, oddsmakers – and bettors – have a ton of confidence in Dallas this week. After opening as four-point favorites, the Cowboys have moved to six-point favorites on the road against Daniel Jones and company.
One could make the argument that the Giants should be 2-1 if they had a kicker in Week 2, but we can’t play the “if” game in the NFL.
New York lost 40-0 and 49-17 against Dallas last season, and it has not won a game in this matchup since Jan. 3, 2021.
Can Brian Daboll’s team turn the tide on a short week?
Here’s a curation of the best bets from our NFL betting team for Thursday night’s standalone matchup.
Cowboys vs. Giants Best Bets for Thursday Night Football
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Devin Singletary OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Jen Piacenti
- Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants OVER 44 (-110) – Iain MacMillan
- Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+155) – Peter Dewey
Devin Singletary OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Jen Piacenti
Our NFL betting insider Jen Piacenti has a bunch of player props that you should consider for this game, but her best one may be fading the dreadful Dallas run defense.
The Cowboys have allowed an average of 130 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs this season. Singletary is averaging 14 attempts and 65 rushing yards per game.
The Cowboys have allowed 5.44 yards per carry to opposing runners, while Singletary has averaged 4.7 yards per carry. The Giants must try to establish the run early on Thursday night.
Dallas ranks dead last in the NFL in several key rushing categories, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Singletary have a big game on Thursday night.
Piacenti is also betting some rushing props for Daniel Jones that you can find in the article linked above.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants OVER 44 (-110) – Iain MacMillan
Another one of our NFL betting insiders – Iain MacMillan – made a pick on the total for this game in his Road to 272 – where he bets every game in the 2024 season.
Should we expect a lot of offense in primetime?
The Cowboys have been one of the more baffling teams so far this season. Not only are they 1-2 with losses to the Saints and Ravens, but their metrics haven't been good either. Specifically, it's been their defense that has let them down. They've allowed 6.0 yards per play through the first three weeks, the fifth most in the NFL.
It's hard for me to trust the Cowboys' defense when it comes to covering this spread but I also don't want to bet against the Dallas offense, which has a chance to torch the Giants on Thursday night. My solution to that problem is to sit back and root for points in this NFC East showdown.
Outside of a bad Week 1 performance, the Giants' have shown the ability to move the ball at times too, especially when they decide to feed Malik Nabers like they did last week against the Browns. Unless the Cowboys' defense shows something they haven't in their first three weeks, New York's offense will be able to score some points and contribute the OVER.
Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+155) – Peter Dewey
For this matchup, I’m focused on the anytime touchdown scorer market, and I think Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson could be in line for a big game. After seeing double-digit targets in his first game back from an MCL injury, Ferguson is a solid value to find the end zone as the No. 2 option in this passing game.
After missing Week 2 with an MCL injury, Ferguson returned to action in Week 3 and immediately had a huge role in the Dallas offense.
The Cowboys tight end received 11 targets against Baltimore, catching six passes for 95 yards. Despite the injury, he still played in 66 percent of the Cowboys’ snaps, and Ferguson clearly looked like the No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb in the passing game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
