Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Eagles vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6)
Who doesn’t love a little rivalry matchup in primetime to kick off the week in the NFL?
Thursday night’s action features Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the New York Giants and rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart after both teams lost in Week 5.
Philly dropped its first game of the season to the Denver Broncos last week, but it is favored on Thursday night against the 1-4 Giants. The Philly offense has struggled to get going in 2025, and oddsmakers have noticed, dropping the total in this game from 42.5 to 40.5 since the odds came out on Sunday night.
New York is 1-1 in the Dart era, but it turned the ball over a ton in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. With Malik Nabers out for the season with a torn ACL, things are going to get much tougher for the Giants on offense – especially against a tough Eagles squad. Philly comes into this game at No. 8 in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense.
All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks for this primetime matchup, and I’ve decided to share some of our favorites all in one spot.
Here’s a side, anytime touchdown pick, prop and more for this Week 6 matchup.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Eagles vs. Giants
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Giants +7.5 (-110) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan
- Saquon Barkley OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-127) – Peter Dewey
- Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+400) – Peter Dewey
- Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+260) – Peter Dewey
New York Giants +7.5 (-110) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his best bet for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
I was correct in my evaluation of the Eagles last week in saying that they weren't nearly as good as their record indicated. While I still believe that, I wouldn't go as far as betting on the Giants to pull off the upset and win this game outright. Still, I certainly won't be laying more than a touchdown on them on the road in a divisional game on Thursday night. The Eagles are still 28th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.9, two spots below the Giants at -0.8.
While the Giants' run defense is a cause for concern against an Eagles' team that relies on their run game, that's not enough for me to lay this many points on Philadelphia. The Eagles aren't, by any metric, as good as they were last season, and I'll continue to fade them until the betting market adjusts or until they start playing at the elite level they played at in 2024.
Saquon Barkley OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-127) – Peter Dewey
Earlier this week, I shared why Barkley is a great prop target after a down game in Week 5:
Barkley is coming off a season-low six carries in the Eagles’ loss to Denver, but I expect him to be heavily involved in the game plan in Week 6.
Nick Sirianni may simply want to get his star running back going after such low usage in Week 5, and this is the perfect matchup to do it. Not only is Barkley facing his former team, but the Giants are one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
New York has allowed 5.3 yards per carry this season (the fourth-most in the NFL) and ranks 30th in the league in EPA/Rush on defense.
That sets up well for Barkley to have a big game, but his rushing yards prop is in the mid-80s, and he only has one game with 80 or more rushing yards in 2025.
Instead, I like Barkley’s rushing attempts, as he’s carried the ball 18, 22, 18 and 19 times before the six-carry game against Denver. This is a bounce-back spot for the Eagles star and this running game.
Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+400) – Peter Dewey
Earlier this week, I shared why Dart is undervalued as an anytime touchdown scorer in Week 6:
Through two NFL starts, Dart has 17 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown, rushing the ball at least seven times in each of his starts.
He’s clearly able to move the chains with his legs, and Brian Daboll even had a package of run plays that Dart was a part of early in the season before he took over the starting job.
So, getting him at 4/1 odds to score in Week 6 seems like a steal. The Giants are going to lean on their running game with Malik Nabers done for the season, and Philly has allowed 103 rushing yards and a score on just 13 carries against quarterbacks in 2025.
Dart is worth a look at such a favorable price on Thursday night.
Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+260) – Peter Dewey
If you want to bet on an Eagles player to score, look no further than tight end Dallas Goedert, who has hit pay dirt in three of his four appearances in 2025:
So far this season, Dallas Goedert has four scores in four games, finding the end zone in three of those matchups.
He’s been targeted in the red zone three times by Jalen Hurts, and every single one of those catches has resulted in a touchdown. Not a bad percentage!
Goedert isn’t the No. 1 option in the passing game, but he has been targeted 13 times over the last two weeks, including a season-high nine targets against Denver. The Giants defense has allowed five receptions per game to opposing tight ends, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Goedert on a short week.
I like the price at +260 for a player that has been the top red-zone threat in this shaky passing game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
