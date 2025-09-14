Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 2 (Believe in Breece Hall vs. Bills)
Week 2 of the NFL is here! We have a loaded slate of games today, including nine set to begin at 1:00 pm ET.
If you're looking to get in on some player props for today's slate of games, you've come to the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorites. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today
- Zay Flowers 6+ Receptions (+153) via DraftKings
- Daniel Jones UNDER 204.5 Passing Yards (-111) via DraftKings
- Breece Hall OVER 80.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
Browns vs. Ravens Prop Bet
Zay Flowers was targeted nine times, hauling in seven receptions against the Bills in Week 1. He averaged 4.4 receptions per game last season, and his role in this offense seems to be increasing this season. PFF.com ranked him as the No. 3 receiver in the opening week.
He was targeted 12 times for seven receptions against the Browns in Week 8 last season. He has had some recent success against this secondary, and I envision that continuing on Sunday.
Pick: Zay Flowers 6+ receptions (+153)
Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bet
I'm not taking away Daniel Jones' Week 1 performance against the Miami Dolphins, but let's all pump the brakes on claiming he's a franchise quarterback after a Week 1 start. He has only averaged 209.2 passing yards per game in his career, and now he has to take on the best secondary in football in the Denver Broncos. I think the Broncos are going to put him in a blender on Sunday, and he won't touch his passing yards total of 210.5.
Pick: Daniel Jones UNDER 204.5 Passing Yards (-111)
Bills vs. Jets Prop Bet
In this week's edition of Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Brece Hall to go over his rushing and receiving yards is my No. 2-ranked player prop for this week:
Breece Hall ran for 107 yards and added 38 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Steelers. More importantly, he played the highest snap count amongst all Jets running backs by a significant margin. Now, he gets to face a Bills team that allowed 8.2 yards per carry against the Ravens in Week 1. This could be a huge performance for the Jets' running back.
Pick: Breece Hall OVER 80.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
