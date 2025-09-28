Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 4 (Bet on Hunter Henry vs. Panthers)
We have a loaded slate of NFL games ahead of us today, so it's time to place some bets. Remember, there's more than just sides and totals to bet on; you can also target a few players you like, or don't like, by wagering on the prop market.
In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite player props for today's action.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 4
- Hunter Henry OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Tyler Warren Anytime Touchdown (+240) via DraftKings
- Jordan Love OVER 230.5 Passing Yards (-114) via Caesars
Hunter Henry OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting on Hunter Henry to go OVER his receiving yards total:
Hunter Henry is a great player to target this week. He and the New England Patriots will take on the Carolina Panthers, who have given up the most receiving yards to tight ends this season. Henry has seven more targets than any other pass catcher on the Patriots. He also leads the team in receiving yards with 165, averaging 55 per game, which is well above his set total for Sunday.
Tyler Warren Anytime Touchdown (+240)
Tyler Warren leads all Colts' pass-catchers in targets so far this season with 21. He has yet to find the end zone, but the Colts' tight end is getting plenty of looks, so we know the touchdowns are going to come sooner or later. Let's hope it's sooner, as we can bet on Warren at favorable +240 odds to find the end zone on Sunday.
Jordan Love OVER 230.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Cowboys' secondary hasn't exactly faced a gauntlet of quarterbacks to start the season, yet that didn't keep them from allowing Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards and Caleb Williams 298. They now rank 31st in opponent dropback EPA, 27th in opponent dropback success rate, and last in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 9.4 yards per throw. All signs point to Jordan Love having a field day on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
