Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 7 (Bets for Rico Dowdle, Jaxson Dart, and Jayden Daniels)
We're just a couple of hours away from the start for Sunday's NFL action, so if you haven't already, it's time to place your bets.
You can find my best overall bets on sides and totals in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. This article is for the player prop bettors out there who are looking to add a few more wagers to their card today. Let's dive into three of my favorite props for Sunday's action.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 7
- Rico Dowdle OVER 63.5 Rush Yards (-110)
- Jaxson Dart to Throw an Interception (-118)
- Jayden Daniels OVER 230.5 Passing Yards (-112)
Rico Dowdle OVER 63.5 Rush Yards (-110)
It's time to jump on the Rico Dowdle hype train. He's coming off a combined 389 rushing yards over the past two games, and he's averaging an eye-popping 5.8 yards per carry now through the first six weeks. He and the Panthers will now face a Jets team that's allowing 4.3 yards per carry. We're only asking him to gain 64 yards on the ground to cash this bet.
Jaxson Dart to Throw an Interception (-118)
This is a nightmare situation for Jaxson Dart. He and the Giants have to travel to Denver to take on the Broncos, who have arguably the best secondary in the NFL. The Broncos rank second in opponent dropback EPA, first in opponent dropback success rate, and they allow the lowest completion percentage at 57.67%. All of that combined makes me think the rookie quarterback is bound to throw an interception.
Jayden Daniels OVER 230.5 Passing Yards (-112)
The Cowboys' defense has been horrific this season. They rank last in opponent dropback EPA, 28th in opponent dropback success rate, and 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.8 yards per throw. Jayden Daniels has already gone over this number in two of his four starts this season, and now he has by far his most favorable match. He's going to torch this Dallas defense.
