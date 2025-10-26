Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 8 (Bet on James Cook to Have Big Performance vs. Panthers)
If you've only been betting on sides and totals this NFL season, it's time to dip your toe in the world of player props. With an almost endless amount of options to bet on, there's plenty of value to be found.
In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for Sunday's slate of games. Let's dive into them.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today for NFL Week 8
- James Cook OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- Michael Penix Jr. to Throw an Interception (+130) via FanDuel
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 22.5 Completions (+103) via DraftKings
James Cook OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The Buffalo Bills are going to get back to their bread and butter after suffering two straight losses ahead of their Week 7 BYE. Running the football with their running back, that's averaging 5.0 yards per carry, seems to be a smart move against a not-so-great Panthers team. Cook has gone over 70.5 rushing yards in four of his six starts this season.
Michael Penix Jr. to Throw an Interception (+130)
Michael Penix Jr. to throw an interception is my No. 1-ranked player prop for NFL Week 8:
Michael Penix Jr. leads the NFL in bad throw percentage, with 25% of his throws being considered "bad". Despite that, he has only thrown three interceptions this season. If he continues to throw that many bad throws every game, his interceptions are going to skyrocket. At +125 odds, this is a great bet for Penix Jr. to throw a pick.
Aaron Rodgers OVER 22.5 Completions (+103)
The Green Bay Packers' defense has done a great job this season of preventing big passing plays, but at the cost of allowing a high completion percentage. They have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.65% of passes against them, and they have allowed the most total completions per game at 26.8. That could lead Rodgers to rack up the completions against his former team on Sunday Night Football.
