Best NFL Week 14 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Christian Watson, This Tight End)
Week 14 of the NFL season is the last time that we'll have bye weeks in play during the regular season, but there are still 14 great games to bet on this week, including 12 taking place on Sunday!
So, why don't we bet on a few players to find the end zone?
Betting on an anytime touchdown scorer is one of the most exciting ways to wager on the NFL, as there are a ton of players listed as plus money each week, and all they have to do is hit paydirt to cash the bet.
Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop.
This week, we’re targeting a tight end against the terrible Cincinnati Bengals defense and one of Green Bay's top receivers to hit paydirt in a divisional clash against the Chicago Bears.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each pick Week 14.
Best NFL Week 14 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Christian Watson Anytime TD (+160) – Peter Dewey
- Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+210) – Iain MacMillan
Christian Watson Anytime TD (+160) – Peter Dewey
Since returning from a knee injury that kept him out to begin the 2025 season, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been awesome. He's playing 71.7 percent of the team's snaps this season and is coming off a season-high 10 targets in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Watson and Romeo Doubs appear to be the top two options in the passing game with Tucker Kraft (torn ACL) out for the season, and Watson has found the end zone in two of his last three games, scoring three times over that stretch.
The former second-round pick has been targeted at least five times in three games in a row, and he's a big-play threat for a Green Bay offense that is starting to get going through the air after Jordan Love tossed four scores in Week 13.
The Bears are 14th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, but they've allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL (24) and the 12th-most passing yards. So, I wouldn't be shocked if Green Bay tries to attack Chicago through the air on Sunday.
Watson is priced pretty favorably for a player that's role appears to be increasing with each week this season. He's set a new season-high in targets in each of his last three games.
Dalton Kincaid Anytime Touchdown (+210) – Iain MacMillan
Betting on tight ends to score against the Cincinnati Bengals is the gift that keeps on giving.
Cincinnati has been horrific when it comes to defending tight ends this season, allowing the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.
Dalton Kincaid is expected to return to action for the Bills this weekend, and he has already scored four touchdowns in eight games this season. With the Bills struggling to find consistent production at wide receiver, I expect them to lean on their tight ends in the final stretch of the season.
