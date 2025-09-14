Best NFL Week 2 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Puka Nacua, This Steelers Star on Sunday)
One week of NFL action is in the books and the one anytime touchdown scorer pick (out of two) has cashed in our best plays this season.
Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. found the end zone, but not like how you’d expect, as he ran a touchdown in for the Jags in a win over the Carolina Panthers.
So, not a bad start to the 2025 campaign.
Each week, Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will pick one player from Sunday’s slate as their favorite pick to hit paydirt, and we’ll keep track of each hit – and miss – throughout the campaign.
So far, we’re 1-for-2 as a group, and we’re looking to keep the positive momentum rolling in Week 2.
A loaded Sunday sale features a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but should bettors be looking to that game for a touchdown prop?
This week, we’re eyeing two No. 1 wideouts to find the end zone.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these anytime touchdown props, as we aim to cash plus-money plays with all of our readers throughout this NFL season.
Best NFL Week 2 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+140) – Iain MacMillan
- Puka Nacua Anytime TD (+135) – Peter Dewey
DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+140) – Iain MacMillan
In Week 2, we can bet on DK Metcalf to score against his former team at +140? He was targeted 7 times in Week 1, hauling in four receptions for 83 yards.
Let’s also not forget that the Seahawks ranked 27th in Opponent Dropback EPA against the 49ers last week.
It’s also worth noting Aaron Rodgers threw 28 touchdowns last season, despite the less than stellar season. Last week, he threw four scores and looks fresher and better than he did in 2024.
I think it’s time for him to sling his first score to Metcalf as a Steeler.
Puka Nacua Anytime TD (+135) – Peter Dewey
In Week 1, Puka Nacua was a target hog for the Rams, catching 10 of his 11 looks for 130 yards against a tough Houston Texans secondary.
Now, Nacua gets to face a Tennessee Titans team that allowed a touchdown to Denver Broncos’ No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton in Week 1.
Nacua should see double-digit targets from Matthew Stafford just about every week, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to finding the end zone. Tennessee allowed just 176 passing yards in Week 1, but Sutton had six catches for 61 yards and a score.
I expect Nacua to turn in an even bigger showing in Week 2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.