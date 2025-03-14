Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props (Bet the UNDER in Red Wings vs. Hurricanes)
We're entering the final month of the NHL regular season as teams battle for playoff spots and postseason seeding.
The season is also in the final stretch for us bettors as we do our best to finish the season in the green. As always I have three bets locked in for tonight's action, including a game between the Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes. Let's dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 132-133-7 (-9.47 units)
Top NHL Picks and Props Today
- Red Wings vs. Hurricanes UNDER 6 (-110) via BetMGM
- Utah -135 vs. Kraken via BetMGM
- Luke Evangelista OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-160) via FanDuel
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Prediction
The shooting owes continues for the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite doing everything else well, they have scored on just 8.82% of their shots on goal since the All-Star Break, which ranks 27th in the NHL in that time frame. The Detroit Red Wings haven't been much better in that stat with a shooting percentage of 9.03%, ranking 26th.
With both teams struggling to score and tonight's game having a total of 6, I'm going to back the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 6 (-110)
Utah vs. Kraken Prediction
Utah has been one of the best statistical teams in the NHL since the All-Star Break, ranking second in the league in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage. They've also been getting some solid goaltending from Karel Vejmelka, who had a .909 save percentage in February and then has followed that up with a .901 save percentage in five starts in March.
Meanwhile, the Kraken have been getting some horrific goaltending. He has a save percentage of just .864 in March, one of the worst marks in the NHL. it doesn't help matters the Kraken rank just 17th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage.
I'll take Utah as a road favorite in Seattle tonight.
Pick: Utah -135
Predators vs. Ducks Prop Bet
The Anaheim Ducks have allowed the second most shots on goal per 60 minutes since the All-Star break, allowing 32.17. That means we should target a member of the Nashville Predators to go over their shooting total tonight.
I'm targeting Luka Evangelista, whose shooting total is set at 1.5 despite playing on the team's top line and recording 3+ shots in three-straight games.
Pick: Luka Evangelista OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-160)
