Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props (How to Bet Lightning vs. Hurricanes)
Yet another overtime loss on Monday night led to an 0-3 night, something we haven't suffered in quite a while.
All we can do is march on and try our best to bounce back on Tuesday, so that's exactly what I'm going to do. As much as I love underdogs, there are a few favorites I love tonight so that's the way I'm leaning. Let's dive into them.
- Season-to-date record: 129-130-7 (-8.82 units)
Top NHL Picks and Props Today
- Timo Meier OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-144) via FanDuel
- Hurricanes -125 vs. Lightning via BetMGM
- Avalanche -170 vs. Wild via Caesars
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Prop Bet
The Columbus Blue Jackets have allowed 32.86 shots on goal per 60 minutes since the All-Star Break, so we're going to go ahead and target a member of the New Jersey Devils to go over their shots total. The player I'm going to target is Timo Meier, who is averaging three shots on goal through his first five games in March, a step up from his previous numbers this season.
Pick: Timo Meier OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-144)
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Prediction
These two teams have trended in opposite directions during 5-on-5 play since the All-Star Break. The Hurricanes are fifth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage since the break, while the Lightning are 29th. In CORSI%, the 'Canes are first while the Lightning are 24th.
They're worth a bet as home favorites in this Eastern Conference duel.
Pick: Hurricanes -125
Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction
The Minnesota Wild are in a tough spot tonight. Since the All-Star break, they have ranked 30th in the NHL in shooting percentage, finding the back of the net on just 7.66% of shots on goal. Now, they have to take on an Avalanche team that's second in expected goals percentage and third in CORSI% in that time frame.
The Avalanche are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but that's not enough to scare me way from what I believe is a lopsided matchup.
Pick: Avalanche -170
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!