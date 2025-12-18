Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Erik Karlsson, Trevor Zegras, Rasmus Andersson)
We have a full 10-game slate in the NHL on Thursday night, giving us plenty of players to choose from for our best prop bets.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Erik Karlsson, Trevor Zegras, and Rasmus Andersson.
Let’s get back on track after a winless Wednesday night as I break down my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Dec. 18.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Erik Karlsson OVER 0.5 Points (-130) at Senators
- Trevor Zegras Anytime Goalscorer (+245) at Sabres
- Rasmus Andersson OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+110) vs. Kraken
Erik Karlsson OVER 0.5 Points (-130) at Senators
Erik Karlsson comes into tonight’s game against his former team riding a five-game point streak. He has seven points in those five games, and 10 points in eight games so far this month.
Karlsson has picked it up offensively after a slow start. He has points in seven of his last eight games and 10 of his last 11 overall.
The Senators allow over three goals per game, and the over in this contest is one of my NHL best bets for tonight. I’ll take Karlsson to stay hot at this modest -130 price.
Trevor Zegras Anytime Goalscorer (+245) at Sabres
We hit on Trevor Zegras to record a point on Tuesday night as he continued tear, and we’re going up a notch by taking him to score a goal at this +245 price.
The Flyers forward has now scored a goal in four straight games and five of his last seven, including against Buffalo back on December 3. He also took a hard hit in that game, so he should be raring to go against the Sabres.
I don’t mind taking Zegras to record a point at -154 if you want a safer play as he has 19 assists to 14 goals this season, but this +245 price is too high to pass up tonight in Buffalo.
Rasmus Andersson OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+110) vs. Kraken
This is another pick that we hit on Tuesday night, when Rasmus Andersson had five shots on goal on seven total shot attempts against the Sharks. That was the sixth-straight game with at least four shots on goal, let alone three, for the Flames defenseman.
Andersson and the Flames now return home, where the defenseman has 3+ SOG in four straight games and five of his last six.
The Kraken are right in the middle of the pack in terms of shots on goal allowed, so it shouldn’t be a huge challenge for Andersson, who had five SOG at home against Seattle last season.
Taking over 3.5 shots on goal (+260) and even over 4.5 (+650) could be worth a sprinkle as well.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.