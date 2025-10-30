Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Predictions for Tim Stutzle, Trevor Zegras, Dylan Larkin)
There are 11 games on the docket in the NHL for Thursday night, with plenty of opportunities to cash in on some player props.
My best bets for Thursday night are targeting Tim Stutzle, Trevor Zegras, and Dylan Larkin to stay hot.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Oct. 30.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Oct. 30
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Tim Stutzle OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) vs. Flames
- Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Assists (+135) vs. Predators
- Dylan Larkin Anytime Goalscorer (+180) at Kings
Tim Stutzle OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) vs. Flames
Senators center Tim Stutzle had a slow start to the season with just two points in his first five games. However, he’s now up to 12 points on the season thanks to a stretch of 10 points in six games, including seven during his last three contests.
Stutzle has had an assist in three straight games and five of his last six as he centers the top line and top power-play unit for Ottawa.
Ottawa is back at home on Thursday night against a Flames team that has allowed over 3.5 goals per game, the eighth-most in the league.
The Senators should be able to put up a handful of goals with Stutzle helping them to victory.
Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Assists (+135) vs. Predators
Trevor Zegras is another forward who had a slow start before heating up, this time with his new team. The Flyers forward has nine points in as many games this season, seven of which have been via the assist.
Zegras has an assist in back-to-back games and seven of his last eight contests overall.
The Predators have allowed 12 goals in their last three games and Zegras should be able to take advantage to stay hot on Thursday night at home.
Dylan Larkin Anytime Goalscorer (+180) at Kings
I like the Red Wings to upset the Kings as one of my best bets for the night, and captain Dylan Larkin should be leading the way.
Larkin already has 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists) in 10 games this season as he – and his team – shows signs of finally taking that next step.
The top-line center is coming off a two-goal game against the Blues, and has six goals in his last six contests.
Larkin scored in LA last season and we’re getting some pretty good odds for him to do so again tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.