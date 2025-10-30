Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Predators-Flyers, Islanders-Hurricanes, Red Wings-Kings)
The NHL ramps back up on Thursday night with 11 games on the docket.
The Philadelphia Flyers look to stay hot as they host the Nashville Predators in one of the early games, and the Detroit Red Wings visit the Los Angeles Kings to close things out at 10:30 p.m. et.
My best bets for Thursday night are targeting a home favorite, a high-scoring game, and a road underdog.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Oct. 30.
NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 30
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Philadelphia Flyers (-148) vs. Nashville Predators
- New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes OVER 6.5 (-102)
- Detroit Red Wings (+120) at Los Angeles Kings
Philadelphia Flyers (-148) vs. Nashville Predators
After battling through some tough matchups to begin the season, the Flyers are finding their groove. They’ve won two straight games and four of their last five, with all of those victories coming at home.
Meanwhile, the Predators have lost their last two games and six of their last eight after starting the season 2-1-0. Nashville has seen a downturn in play over the last week without captain Roman Josi, who is slated to miss a few more weeks due to an upper-body injury.
The Flyers have been controlling play with 53.63% of the expected goals share at 5-on-5, while the Predators sit at 45.63%, per Natural Stat Trick.
Philadelphia should fly high at home against a scuffling Nashville squad.
New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes OVER 6.5 (-102)
Long gone are the days of boring hockey on Long Island as the Islanders have been one of the league’s most-profitable over teams this season. New York has gone over the total in eight of nine games thus far, with the lone under being a 4-2 win.
Carolina has also had its fair share of high-scoring games this season, going over the total in five of nine contests. The Canes have been playing more open hockey recently, though, with top defenseman Jaccob Slavin out.
The Islanders have allowed four or more goals in two straight games and six of nine this season, and the Hurricanes should continue that with at least four goals themselves in six of nine contests.
Detroit Red Wings (+120) at Los Angeles Kings
The Red Wings are off to a tremendous 7-3-0 start this season, including 2-2-0 on the road, while the Kings have been struggling at 5-3-3, including 0-2-1 at home.
Los Angeles is coming home after a long five-game road trip with just one off day after its win in San Jose on Tuesday night.
The Red Wings have put up 11 goals in their last two games, both wins, and are 6-2-0 in their last eight contests.
This game should be a lot closer than the odds suggest, so I’ll take the value on the road underdog to close out the slate.
