Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Auston Matthews, Macklin Celebrini)
We have five NHL games on the schedule for Wednesday night with a few matchups to target for some player props.
My best bets for Tuesday night are targeting Auston Matthews, Sean Monahan, Macklin Celebrini, and Philipp Kurashev.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 5.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Auston Matthews OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Mammoth
- Sean Monahan OVER 0.5 Points (-145) at Flames
- Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+175) at Kraken
- Philipp Kurashev OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-135) at Kraken
Auston Matthews OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Mammoth
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is off to a solid start this season. Through 13 games, the center has seven goals and four assists for 11 points, but it’s his 55 shots on goal that we’re targeting tonight.
Matthews is averaging 4.23 shots on goal per game, and he’s been well over that average as of late. He’s gone over 3.5 shots on goal in four straight games, with a total of 20 SOG in that span.
Overall this season, Matthews has 4+ SOG in nine of his 13 games, and he’s always firing the puck with a handful of blocked or missed shots per game as well.
Matthews is feeling it right now, and I’ll back him to keep up his SOG streak against a tired Utah team that played last night in Buffalo.
Sean Monahan OVER 0.5 Points (-145) at Flames
Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan returns to his old stomping grounds on Wednesday night to face off against the Calgary Flames. He’s found a new home in Columbus, and he’s picked it up over the last few weeks.
After starting the season with no points in his first five games, Monahan has a point in six of his last seven contests. He’s playing on the top line and top power-play unit, and the Flames haven’t exactly been great at limiting goals. Calgary allows 3.36 goals per game this season, the ninth-most in the league.
Look for Monahan to find the scoresheet against his former team on Wednesday night.
Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+175) at Kraken
The San Jose Sharks might be in the midst of a long rebuild, but their future is bright with Macklin Celebrini leading the way. He had 63 points in 70 games during his rookie season, and he’s already up to 18 points in 13 games this year.
Celebrini is a budding superstar and capable of making something out of nothing for the Sharks. He’s scored in five of 13 games this season, and heading into Seattle shouldn’t be too big of a challenge.
Celebrini should make some magic happen against the Kraken.
Philipp Kurashev OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-135) at Kraken
I broke down this bet in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:
The Sharks are dealing with some injuries, which has allowed Philipp Kurashev to move up the
lineup. He’s had a solid showing so far in his first year with the Sharks, putting up nine points and 25 shots on goal in 11 games.
It took some time for Kurashev to carve out his role in San Jose, but since getting promoted to the top six, he’s been on fire with a five-game point streak.
More importantly, Kurashev has at least two shots on goal in each of his last five games, including at 3+ SOG in four straight contests.
I’d take Kurashev for this bet as well as over 2.5 shots on goal (+200) given his recent usage and shot totals.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.