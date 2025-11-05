Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mammoth-Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets-Flames, Philipp Kurashev)
After a double-digit dose of hockey on Tuesday night, we have a handful of NHL games on the docket for Wednesday night.
The Utah Mammoth visit the Toronto Maple Leafs to open the slate, and the Seattle Kraken host the San Jose Sharks to close it out.
My best bets for Wednesday night are targeting an over, a road underdog, and an under-the-radar shooter.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 5.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Mammoth vs. Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (-105)
- Blue Jackets (-102) at Flames
- Philipp Kurashev OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-135)
Mammoth vs. Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (-105)
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Mitch Marner in the offseason, but they’re still putting plenty of goals in the net. They’re averaging the third-most goals per game in the league at 3.62, and are coincidentally allowing 3.62 goals per game with a 47-47 goal differential through 13 contests.
The Leafs have gone over the total in 11 of 13 games thus far, including in each of their last eight contests.
The Utah Mammoth have played a few lower-scoring games recently. However, they’re on the second half of a back-to-back tonight and it should be backup goalie Vitek Vanecek in net.
Both of these teams play high-event hockey and that should result in an over on Wednesday night.
Blue Jackets (-102) at Flames
The Calgary Flames return home from a four-game road trip out east to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.
The Flames squeaked out a 2-1 win last time out on Sunday night, but that was just their third victory of the season.
The Blue Jackets saw their four-game winning streak end on the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday, and they should now be plenty rested to face off against the Flames.
Columbus has no problem going on the road this season with a 4-2-0 record, and the Jackets have proven to be a better team than the Flames thus far. I’ll take them at an underdog price on Wednesday night.
Philipp Kurashev OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-135)
The San Jose Sharks are dealing with some injuries, which has allowed Philipp Kurashev to move up the lineup. He’s had a solid showing so far in his first year with the Sharks, putting up nine points and 25 shots on goal in 11 games.
It took some time for Kurashev to carve out his role in San Jose, but since getting promoted to the top six, he’s been on fire with a five-game point streak.
More importantly, Kurashev has at least two shots on goal in each of his last five games, including at 3+ SOG in four straight contests.
I’d take Kurashev for this bet as well as over 2.5 shots on goal (+200) given his recent usage and shot totals.
