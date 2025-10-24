Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews, Mark Scheifele)
We have a four-game slate in the NHL on Friday night, and there are plenty of players worth targeting for some player props to begin the weekend.
My best bets for Friday night are targeting some UNDERs, but on the prop side I'm on Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews, and Mark Scheifele.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Oct. 24.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 24
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-154)
- Auston Matthews OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-130)
- Mark Scheifele Anytime Goalscorer (+150)
Jack Hughes OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-154)
The San Jose Sharks are riding high after getting their first win of the season on Thursday night, but they now must head into New Jersey to take on the red-hot Devils. New Jersey has won six straight games since opening the season with a loss, scoring at least four goals in each of its last three contests.
Jack Hughes has been a big part of that. The Devils center has nine points and 32 shots on goal through seven games this season, including six SOG in each of the last two games.
Hughes has had at least four shots in four straight games and five of seven overall this season. He should easily reach that mark against the Sharks and could very well get up to six for the third straight game.
Auston Matthews OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-130)
Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is off to a solid enough start this season. He has six points and 29 shots in seven games as Toronto hits the road in Buffalo.
Matthews has had plenty of success against the lowly Sabres in his career. In 29 games, he has 33 points (21 goals) and 123 shots – that’s 4.24 shots per game. That includes a total of 16 shots in three meetings last season.
He was held off the scoresheet last game, so Matthews should be looking to fire the puck even more in Buffalo. He has at least four shots on goal in four of seven games this season, all coming in the last six contests.
Mark Scheifele Anytime Goalscorer (+150)
The Jets have only scored 23 goals through seven games, but captain Mark Scheifele has nearly a third of them with seven. After getting shut out on Thursday night, ending the captain’s five-game goal streak, the Jets should be ready for a battle against the Flames.
Scheifele is more than capable of scoring at even strength, but he also has two power-play goals on the season. The Flames’ penalty kill has been struggling, with five power-play goals against on 11 tries in the last three games.
Scheifele is tied for the league lead with seven goals and I’ll take these +150 odds for him to make it eight on Friday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.