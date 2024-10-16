Best Premier League Picks and Predictions Today (Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Wolves vs. Man City, Man Utd vs. Brentford)
Is there anything soccer fans hate more than the international break? The widely despised break from domestic leagues is finally over and we can once again focus on the best league in the world.
The 2024-25 Premier League season has been as competitive as it has been in recent years. Manchester City is not the overwhelming favorite for the first time in a while as Arsenal and Liverpool have as good of a chance to take home the crown.
Chelsea and Aston Villa will try to stay within striking distance throughout the campaign but they will likely fall behind at some point. They will be more than content with a top-four finish this season anyway.
The beauty of the Premier League is that there is a clash between the Big Six sides almost every other week. This time, it is Liverpool and Chelsea battling it out on Sunday for the game of the week but there are other juicy matchups worth our time as well.
Top Premier League Picks and Predictions Today (Premier League Gameweek 8)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Under 3.5 Goals -130
- Wolves vs. Manchester City: Man City -1.5 -130
- Manchester United vs. Brentford: Double Chance: Tie or Brentford +115
Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Under 3.5 Goals -130
The best team in the Premier League so far this season is going up against the best player. Whether Cole Palmer is able to work his magic against the best defensive side in Europe will be the biggest question heading into this massive clash.
Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot is a more cautious side. They are happier holding onto a one-goal lead than they were under Jürgen Klopp. They allow less space in the back and as a result, they have only allowed two goals in seven PL games.
So far this season, no Liverpool game has had over three goals. Chelsea has enough talent to create a couple of big goal chances, but other than Palmer, they struggle to finish. Nicolas Jackson is one of the worst finishers among strikers and midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo almost never score. That makes Chelsea a team entirely reliant on Palmer’s production.
Chelsea’s wingers Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho have to be at the top of their game for the London side to have a chance. They haven’t proven enough to trust in such a big game.
It’s hard to imagine Chelsea scoring more than one goal at Anfield, making this potentially a low-scoring affair.
Wolves vs. Manchester City: Man City -1.5 -130
Not only are the Wolves at the bottom of the table with only one point in seven games, but they also rank dead last in almost all important metrics.
They have only produced 6.6 expected goals through seven games while allowing 14 expected goals against them. They have conceded a whopping three goals per game as a result. Chelsea scored six and Brentford scored five on them as their defensive approach has been completely miserable.
Manager Gary O’Neil is hanging onto his job by a thread. The chemistry between him and the Portuguese-dominated squad was never perfect. In his first season, he finished the league in 14th place. The team hasn’t been able to replace its departed stars like Pedro Neto, Max Kilman, Matheus Nunes, and Ruben Neves. The roster is depleted and nowhere near the level it has been over the last five years.
Now they are taking on Man City who are in a bit of a rut. They have five points in their last three games and have allowed five goals in the process. They will likely continue to be not as dominant without Rodri and will hope to make it to the winter transfer window in a good spot so they can sign a replacement.
Fortunately for them, they have a very favorable matchup this week. Kevin De Bruyne should be back from his absence and Man City should find it easy to find the back of the net against the Wanderers.
Manchester United vs. Brentford: Double Chance: Tie or Brentford +115
Against all odds, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is still holding onto his job. Man Utd has won only one of their last eight Premier League and Europa League games and they have looked miserable in most of them. In their last three PL games, they have failed to score and haven’t come particularly close to doing so.
Somehow Ten Hag is still preaching patience and saying that the team is improving from week to week. That is certainly hard to tell based on the on-field performance and the results.
Any team with discipline and organization can cause problems for United. Brentford under Thomas Frank is one of those sides. They are well-coached and very difficult to play against. They are physical, intense, and play with a sense of purpose.
One of the biggest weaknesses for Manchester United has been playing out of the back. They struggle against the press and make too many mistakes. Brentford is an excellent pressing team that doesn’t mind giving up possession of the ball and allowing their opponents to beat themselves. One of the worst defeats of Ten Hag’s tenure in Manchester came against Brentford in the 2022-23 season when the Bees obliterated United 4-0.
We can’t expect to see the same result but it’s hard to pick United to beat any solid side nowadays. Don’t be surprised if this is Ten Hag’s last game in charge.
