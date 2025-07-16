Bet Falcons to Return to NFL Playoffs in 2025
The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2025 NFL season with the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL. Having not made the postseason since 2017, only the New York Jets have a longer playoff drought at 14 seasons.
I have good news for Falcons fans. I think the playoff drought ends this season. In fact, I'm confident enough in it happening that I placed a bet on them to do exactly that. Let's take a look at their playoff odds, and then I'll break down why I think Atlanta will find itself playing playoff football in January.
Atlanta Falcons Playoff Odds
- Yes +155
- No -190
Bet Falcons to Make NFL Playoffs
The Falcons' odds to return to the playoffs are set at +155, an implied probability of 39.22%. That means a $100 bet would win a bettor a profit of $155 if they're able to achieve the feat.
A lot is working in favor of the Falcons this season. Let's start with the obvious. Atlanta has an undeniable plethora of talent on the offensive side of the football. Between Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney, they have weapons at skill positions. They also have the No. 8 best offensive line in football according to PFF.com, anchored by arguably the best guard in the league in Chris Lindstrom.
The big question mark on offense is Michael Penix Jr., but his three starts in 2024 were promising. Not only did he show off his strong arm and pocket presence, but his ability to deliver in clutch moments has left an impression on Falcons fans.
Defensively, the Falcons had to find a way to build their pass rush. They did so this offseason by signing Leonard Floyd and then using two first-round picks on Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. They also added Jordan Fuller at safety. On top of improving their roster, moving on from Jimmy Lake and bringing in Jeff Ulbrich to be their defensive coordinator should do wonders for this unit.
Finally, the Falcons will enter the season with one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. According to tankathon.com, they have the sixth-easiest schedule and will only play five teams that were in the playoffs last year.
Let's not discount the Falcons' ability to win the NFC South in 2025. At +240, they're second on the odds list to pull it off behind the Buccaneers at -105. Even if they don't win the division, a wild-card berth is certainly in the cards this season.
If you think the Falcons have a better than 40% chance of making the playoffs this season, then join me in betting on them at +155 at DraftKings.
