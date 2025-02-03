Bettor Places $300K Wager on Chiefs to Complete 3-Peat in Super Bowl 59
Another year, another Super Bowl appearance for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
After knocking off the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills to reach Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs are looking to capture a third straight title -- and their second against the Philadelphia Eagles in three seasons.
While oddsmakers have set the spread for this game at just 1.5 points, that hasn't stopped some bettors from placing massive wagers on the side they believe will win on Super Bowl Sunday.
In fact, one bettor at BetMGM wagered over $300,000 on the Chiefs to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.
The bet on the Chiefs isn't the only big bet that's been placed on this game, but it is one of the largest reported so far on Mahomes and company to win. As of Monday, Feb. 3, the Chiefs were -125 on the moneyline in Super Bowl LIX (an implied probability of 55.56 percent that they'd win).
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-112)
- Eagles +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -125
- Eagles: +105
Total
- 48.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Obviously, the Chiefs have been here before. Kansas City has reached at least the AFC title game in every season that Mahomes has been the team's starting quarterback.
On top of that, Mahomes has been money in games set with a close spread in the playoffs. He's a perfect 7-0 against the spread in the postseason when oddsmakers set the spread at three points or less.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his 59 Best Bets for Super Bowl 59 why he's taking the Chiefs to win and cover on Sunday:
Kansas City has proven time and time again, year after year, that even if their opponent is the better team from an "analytics" perspective, it doesn't matter. Patrick Mahomes has champion DNA, Andy Reid is an offensive mastermind, and Steve Spagnuolo may be the best defensive coordinator of all time.
Kansas City continuously plays its best football in the playoffs and that starts with Mahomes, who has now recorded seven playoff starts where he averaged an EPA of 0.5 or better, which is more than double the amount of any other QB in NFL history.
I have bet against the Chiefs in the playoffs way more than I should have in the past few years. Thankfully, I have finally seen the light. A switch gets flipped for this team when they're in the postseason and I see no reason why that won't continue in New Orleans.
If MacMillan is right and the Chiefs are able to come away with a third straight title, this bettor that wagered over $300K is going to walk away from the final game of the NFL season a big winner.
More NFL Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.