Bettor Places Massive $1 Million Bet on Bills to Win Super Bowl
We’ve got a million dollar bet showdown for this week’s Bills vs Chiefs AFC Championship game.
Kind of.
A few days before a bettor wagered $1.3 million on the Chiefs to beat the Bills in the AFC Championship, which would win them $1 million if it happens, Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy wagered $1 million on the Bills to win the Super Bowl. While the $1.3 million bet is focused only on the AFC Championship, Portnoy needs the Bills to beat the Chiefs this week and win the Super Bowl to win over $5 million.
Bills vs Chiefs Odds AFC Championship
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Chiefs -125
- Bills +105
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
- Bills +1.5 (-115)
The Chiefs are favored to beat the Bills in the AFC Championship, laying 1.5 points at home. Kansas City has beaten Buffalo in three of the last four playoffs. The Bills beat the Chiefs, 30-21, earlier this season.
Portnoy placed his wager on the Bills at +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook before the Bills beat the Ravens in the divisional round. That means if the Bills win the Super Bowl, Portnoy profits $5.5 million.
2025 Super Bowl Odds
The Bills are currently +255 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings behind the Chiefs (+220) and the Eagles (+180). The Commanders, who play the Eagles in the NFC Championship, are +750.
If you’re looking to tail Portnoy, the Bills have slightly better odds at BetMGM, where they’re +260.
On FanDuel, the Super Bowl look-ahead lines favor the Bills to beat either the Eagles or Commanders in the Super Bowl. The Bills are 1.5-point favorites if they face the Eagles and 4.5-point favorites if they face the Commanders.
The first step is getting past Kansas City, which the Bills have proven incapable of in the playoffs. Bills QB Josh Allen is 0-3 against the Chiefs in the playoffs, including last year’s 27-24 loss in the divisional round when Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal attempt to tie it with just under two minutes remaining and the 2021 divisional round when the Bills allowed the Chiefs to tie it with a field goal in regulation after getting the ball back with just 13 seconds remaining.
It has been a rough go for the Bills in the playoffs since 2020. They’ve lost to the team that either won the Super Bowl or made the Super Bowl each year. If they change their fortunes this year, one bettor will walk away $1.3 million poorer, while another could become $5.5 million richer if the Bills win it all.
