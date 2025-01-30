Biggest Reported Super Bowl Bet Yet Follows Sharp Money on OVER/UNDER
We’ve seen some sharp money coming in this week on the UNDER for the Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl. Now we have the biggest reported bet yet and it’s also siding with the sharps.
Caesars Sportsbook took the first reported six-figure bet on the Super Bowl so far and it’s on the all-important total, AKA how many combined points will be scored by the teams. Caesars had that line set at 49.5 and one bettor in Nevada wagered $110,000 on the UNDER, according to Ben Fawkes.
Yesterday, Fawkes reported a $50,000 bet on the UNDER at Station Casinos, whose sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said, “Public loves the over in this rematch, but sharp money is on the under."
Since taking that bet, Caesars has moved the line down. Caesars now has the total set at 49 with -110 odds on either side. Based on the bet size above, it’s safe to assume this bettor got -110 odds as well, meaning they would win $100,000 if the teams combine to score 49 points or fewer.
The total for this year’s Super Bowl trended up since the odds opened at another book. The OVER/UNDER was initially set at 48.5 at BetMGM but moved up to 49.5 there. FanDuel has the total set at 49.5 and DraftKings has it at 48.5.
The Eagles and Chiefs played in the Super Bowl two seasons ago and combined for 73 points, with the Chiefs winning 38-35. This Super Bowl isn’t expected to be nearly as high-scoring.
Kansas City’s defense held opponents to 19.4 points per game during the regular season (fourth-best in the NFL) and has given up 21.5 points per game in the playoffs. They gave up the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game as well, which will be critical against Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' run-heavy offense.
Philadelphia’s defense gave up 17.9 points per game, best in the NFL, and is giving up 18.3 in the playoffs. The Eagles have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL and should cause trouble for a Chiefs offense that struggled during parts of this season.
We’ve already seen a $50,000 bet placed on the Eagles to win the game and also several MVP bets on the kickers, which would have big payouts. We haven’t seen a seven-figure bet yet, but that’s sure to come. For now, this is the first reported six-figure bet and it’s siding with the sharps and the UNDER.
More Super Bowl Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.