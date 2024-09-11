Bills vs. Dolphins Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Bet on Josh Allen, These WRs)
Thursday Night Football features a terrific matchup between the Buffalo Bills (1-0) and Miami Dolphins (1-0) – two teams that figure to be in the mix for the AFC East crown in 2024.
Miami has struggled in this matchup, losing 11 of the last 12 meetings (including playoffs), but it comes into Thursday’s game as the favorite at home.
Our NFL betting insider Jennifer Piacenti made a pick for this game in our betting preview, but this article is focused on one of the most exciting prop markets:
Anytime touchdown scorers.
There are a few chalky picks that I like in this matchup, especially since oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring affair with the total all the way up at 49.
But, it’s not all chalk on Thursday.
I have a longshot play for each squad as well to keep us all engaged on this standalone NFL matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Dolphins
- Josh Allen Anytime TD (-115)
- Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (-130)
- Jeff Wilson Jr. Anytime TD (+185)
- Keon Coleman Anytime TD (+230)
Josh Allen Anytime TD (-115)
Josh Allen is effectively the Bills’ goal-line running back, picking up two rushing scores in Week 1 on nine carries.
While James Cook (19 carries) had a solid game, it was obvious that Allen was the preferred option when Buffalo needed to punch in a score. Now that Latavius Murray is out of the picture, Allen is likely going to be around -110 to -125 each week to find the end zone for Buffalo.
That price may not be super attractive, but the Bills quarterback already has five rushing scores against Miami in his career, and he had 84 yards on 19 carries (with a TD) against the Dolphins last season.
Until another goal-line threat (maybe rookie running back Ray Davis?) emerges, Allen is a great bet in this market.
Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (-130)
Tyreek Hill took a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa 80 yards to the house in Week 1, building on what was an insane 2023 season when he led the league in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Hill scored 13 times last season, finding the end zone in 11 of his 16 games. He scored once in two games against Buffalo, picking up seven catches on 13 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Week 18.
Shutting down Hill isn’t really possible these days – he’s cleared 1,700 receiving yards in two straight campaigns – and he’s a threat to score every time he touches the ball because of his speed.
With both De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert nursing injuries on a short week, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Dolphins lean on their passing game in Week 2.
Jeff Wilson Jr. Anytime TD (+185)
Mostert and Achane missed practice on Tuesday, and Mostert has been ruled out for Week 2. Achane's status is still up in the air, so Jeff Wilson Jr. could be in line for a massive role if he doesn't play as well.
Wilson Jr., who played for Mike McDaniel in San Francisco, was efficient on five carries in Week 1, turning them into 26 yards.
A hard runner, Wilson Jr. would make sense in a goal-line situation for Miami, especially now that Mostert has been ruled out.
At +185, he’s worth a dart throw on Thursday night.
Keon Coleman Anytime TD (+230)
If you want to bet on a Buffalo pass catcher to score in Week 2, rookie Keon Coleman may be the safest bet.
Allen attempted just 23 passes in Week 1, but Coleman was the most targeted receiver on the roster, catching four of his five targets for 51 yards.
Even though Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins both scored touchdowns, the combined for the same number of targets as Coleman in Week 1.
This is strictly a play on Coleman’s volume, but I don’t see another Buffalo pass catcher as a super trustworthy option in this game.
