Bills vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can the Bills Cover?)
Two AFC East teams will meet in a clash at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills will visit the New York Jets.
The Bills pulled off an impressive fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Baltimore Ravens by a point in Week 1 while the Jets fell short by two points after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ fourth-quarter comeback win. Whether the in-state rivals can avoid late-game drama this weekend remains to be seen.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between Buffalo and New York.
Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bills: +11.5 (-105)
- Jets: -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bills: +550
- Jets: -800
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Oddsmakers appear to be gaining more faith in the Jets, as the Bills were initially -375 on the moneyline and favored by 8.5 points. New York’s unexpectedly explosive offense with Justin Fields under center could make this contest closer than expected.
Bills vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
Buffalo needed to depend on a little bit of luck to come away with a win last week, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that Josh Allen can will his team to victory in a multitude of ways. The star quarterback threw for two scores, ran for two scores against Baltimore and has better weapons at his disposal than the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers team that hung 32 points on the Jets in Week 1.
Keon Coleman’s emergence as a legitimate first option in the passing game alongside James Cook and a strong pairing of capable tight ends will make slowing Buffalo down difficult for New York.
New York shouldn’t get blown away in this matchup. Skepticism around Fields’ ability to make the most of the weapons around should die down. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall’s performances weren’t hurt by Fields’ running. Lamar Jackson gave the Bills’ defense problems with his mobility and Fields can do something similar in Week 2.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 35, Jets 28
