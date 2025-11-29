Bills vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13 (Have Faith in Josh Allen)
The Buffalo Bills have allowed a few games against inferior opponents to slip through their grasp this season, so they need to make sure they tighten things up if they want to return to the playoffs. They have a chance to do that this weekend when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
You'll find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this AFC showdown. Let's dive into them.
Bills vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Josh Allen to NOT Throw an Interception (-102)
- Jonnu Smith UNDER 18.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
- Khalil Shakir Anytime Touchdown (+190)
Josh Allen to NOT Throw an Interception (-102)
I ranked Josh Allen to not throw an interception as my No. 1 player prop for Week 13:
Josh Allen has thrown nine interceptions this season, but I'd make a case for that number not getting much higher the rest of the season. Despite the high number of interceptions, Allen has a bad throw percentage of just 13.1%, which is fourth amongst all quarterbacks starting this week. He has been on the bad end of some poor variance when it comes to turnovers, so I think he'll limit them in Week 13 against the Steelers.
Jonnu Smith UNDER 18.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Jonnu Smith to go UNDER 18.5 Receiving Yards is my No. 7 ranked player prop for Week 13:
The Buffalo Bills have done a great job of defending tight ends this season. They allow the fewest receptions and receiving yards to opposing tight ends amongst all teams. That's going to hurt the Steelers, who utilise their tight ends quite often. Jonnu Smith's production has dropped significantly in recent weeks. He's now just averaging 16.7 receiving yards per game this season, so he'd have to go three yards over his average for this bet to lose. I have faith in the Bills' defense in this spot.
Khalil Shakir Anytime Touchdown (+190)
The Steelers have done a poor job defending wide receivers this season, allowing the most receptions and yards to opposing receivers. That could lead to Khalil Shakir having a big game, who has been the only reliable receiver for the Bills this season, leading the team in receptions (54) and receiving yards (564). Let's bet on him to score his fourth touchdown of the season at +190 odds.
