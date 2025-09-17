Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 17
Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are on their way to locking up the AL East, and they’re set as road favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday’s against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Toronto has won six games in a row to open up a five-game cushion over the New York Yankees in the division. So, it’s not surprising that the Jays are favored with arguably their best starter on the mound.
Tampa Bay will turn to Ian Seymour on Wednesday, and he’s worked both as a starter and out of the bullpen this season. The Rays may rely heavily on a bullpen that has been solid in 2025, posting a 3.68 ERA.
Tampa is well out of the playoff race in the American League, but can it spoil the Jays’ winning streak?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this AL East showdown.
Blue Jays vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+129)
- Rays +1.5 (-158)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -131
- Rays: +107
Total
- 8 (Over -107/Under -114)
Blue Jays vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.44 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Ian Seymour (3-2, 3.16 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 89-62
- Rays record: 73-78
Blue Jays vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Kevin Gausman UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-114)
This prop is going to play into my pick for this game, as Gausman has allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of his 10 starts since the All-Star break.
So far this month, Gausman has thrown 17 innings in two starts, allowing just six hits and one run for the Jays. The righty is hitting his stride at the right time, and I think he’ll be able to keep this Rays offense in check on Wednesday.
Overall, Gausman has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 17 of his 29 outings in 2025.
Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
There may not be a better starter to trust on Wednesday than Gausman, and I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB best column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Jays should win this game outright:
The Toronto Blue Jays have won six games in a row and are in the driver’s seat in the AL East heading into the third game of a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.
This bet is pretty simple with the Jays set as small road favorites, as Tampa Bay is five games under .500 overall and just 38-38 at home in the 2025 season.
Kevin Gausman (3.44 ERA) is on the mound for the Jays, and he’s been absolutely dominant as of late. Gausman is coming off a two-hit shutout against the Houston Astros, and he’s posted an ERA of 2.25 in 10 starts since the All-Star break.
During that 10-game stretch, Gausman has allowed one or fewer runs in six outings.
He’ll take on Ian Seymour (3.16 ERA) on Wednesday, but I’m not buying Tampa to win this game. Seymour has made just three starts this season, and the Rays will likely rely heavily on their bullpen in this matchup.
Right now, Gausman is one of the hottest pitchers in the AL, and the Jays seem poised to lock up a division crown. I’ll gladly back them at this price on Wednesday night.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)
