Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 16
The Toronto Blue Jays have opened up a five-game lead in the AL East heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Jose Berrios (3.99 ERA) is on the mound for the Jays against Tampa Bay’s Ryan Pepiot (3.59 ERA), who has a solid ERA despite a lot of issues with the long ball this season.
Toronto is looking to hold off the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the AL East, and with New York losing on Monday, the Jays are looking like a great bet to capture the division title.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this divisional matchup on Sept. 16.
Blue Jays vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+149)
- Rays +1.5 (-183)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -111
- Rays: -109
Total
- 8.5 (Over -106/Under -115)
Blue Jays vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Jose Berrios (9-5, 3.99 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (11-10, 3.59 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Time: 7:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 88-62
- Rays record: 73-77
Blue Jays vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+339)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Springer is worth a bet against Pepiot and the Rays:
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has put together a strong 2025 season, hitting .302 with 29 home runs and an OPS of .943.
The UConn product has a great matchup on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays and righty Ryan Pepiot, who has given up 26 home runs in 29 outings in 2025. While Pepiot has an ERA under 4.00, this is a tough matchup against a Blue Jays offense that is one of the five best in MLB.
Springer has dominated right-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .319 batting average with 21 of his 29 home runs. In addition to that, the Jays outfielder has homered five times over the last two weeks of action.
He’s a solid target at north of 3/1 odds.
Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
The Jays have won five games in a row, and I think they’re a great bet in a near pick’em scenario against a Rays team that is just one game over .500 at home this season.
Jose Berrios (3.99 ERA) has led the Jays to a 19-10 record in his starts this season, and while he’s had some shaky outings, he’s still allowed two or fewer runs in 18 of his 29 starts in 2025.
Pepiot has been solid since the All-Star break, posting a 4.07 ERA in nine starts, and he has not allowed a run in three outings in a row.
However, the Jays are one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking fourth in the league in batting average over the last 30 days.
Ultimately, I’m going to bet on a playoff-bound Jays team that his price just about every time – even though Pepiot isn’t a terrible starter to face.
Pick: Jays Moneyline (-111 at DraftKings)
