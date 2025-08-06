Blue Jays vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
The Toronto Blue Jays have scored 25 runs in their first two games of their early-week series with the Colorado Rockies, and they’ll aim to close things out with a sweep on Wednesday afternoon.
Kevin Gausman (3.99 ERA) is on the mound for the Jays, who have opened up a three-game lead in the AL East and a 6.5-game cushion over the third-place New York Yankees.
Colorado, which has just 30 wins in the 2025 season, will counter with lefty Kyle Freeland (5.26 ERA). Colorado has been the worst team in MLB all season, and it has a dreadful minus-297 run differential heading into Wednesday’s matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, my favorite player prop, and a prediction for this series finale at Coors Field.
Blue Jays vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (-154)
- Rockies +1.5 (+126)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -225
- Rockies: +181
Total
- 11.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Blue Jays vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.99 ERA)
- Colorado: Kyle Freeland (2-11, 5.26 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 67-48
- Rockies record: 30-83
Blue Jays vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bo Bichette to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Bichette is a great target to go deep at Coors Field:
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is quietly having a great 2025 season, hitting .300 with 15 home runs entering Wednesday’s series finale with the Colorado Rockies.
Coors Field is one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in MLB, and the Rockies pitching staff has been about as hitter-friendly as they come, posting the worst ERA in all of baseball.
On Wednesday, Colorado will turn to lefty Kyle Freeland, who has allowed 15 home runs in 20 appearances this season, including six homers over his last three starts. Freeland has a 5.26 ERA in 2025, so I would expect the Toronto offense to jump all over him this afternoon.
That’s where Bichette comes in.
The Blue Jays star has been red hot as of late, hitting .404 over the last 28 days and .444 with a pair of homers over the last week (six games). Against left-handed pitching this season, Bichette has an .856 OPS and has smacked five of his 15 homers despite limited plate appearances.
I think he’s a steal in this series finale on Wednesday.
Blue Jays vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
This season, the Rockies have the worst run line record in MLB (46-67), and I don’t expect that to change against a Toronto team that is No. 2 in MLB in run line record (67-48) this season.
Colorado has struggled in Freeland’s starts this season, going just 5-15, and the lefty has allowed at least three runs in 15 of his 20 outings.
As for the Jays, Gausman has lowered his ERA from 4.21 to 3.99 since the start of July, and he’s led them to a 13-9 record in 22 appearances.
Toronto’s offense has been one of the best in baseball as of late, ranking first in batting average and first in OPS over the last 30 days. On top of that, the Jays are No. 3 in batting average against lefties for the entire 2025 season.
They should roll against the worst team in baseball on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (-154 at DraftKings)
