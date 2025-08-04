Blue Jays vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 4
The Toronto Blue Jays are in first place in the AL East, and they’re massive favorites on Monday at many of the best betting sites ahead of their matchup against the Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies have won just 30 games all season, and they’ve posted the worst team ERA (5.76) in MLB.
On Monday, they’ll turn to Tanner Gordon for the sixth time this season, and he’s currently 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA. The Blue Jays will counter with lefty Eric Lauer (2.68 ERA), who has allowed three or fewer runs in all 17 of his outings in 2025.
Can he keep that streak going against the worst team in MLB?
Let’s break down the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Monday night’s action.
Blue Jays vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (-144)
- Rockies +1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -208
- Rockies: +168
Total
- 11.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Blue Jays vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Eric Lauer (6-2, 2.68 ERA)
- Colorado: Tanner Gordon (2-3, 4.85 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 4
- Time: 8:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 65-48
- Rockies record: 30-81
Blue Jays vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Addison Barger OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-155)
There are a lot of players to consider against this Rockies pitching staff, but I’m leaning with Barger, who has crushed right-handed pitching this season.
Not only has Barger hit 15 home runs against righties, but he’s posted a .274 batting average with an .863 OPS. Gordon – Colorado’s starter – has struggled in five appearances in 2025, allowing 32 hits in 26.0 innings of work.
He has a 1.54 WHIP this season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him get knocked around but a surging Jays squad on Monday.
Blue Jays vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Jays should be able to win and cover against Colorado:
The Blue Jays are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, but they still hold a three-game lead atop the AL East over the Red Sox.
On Monday, the Jays start an easy series against the Colorado Rockies, who are just 30-81 this season and have a run differential of minus-277, which is by far the worst mark in MLB.
Eric Lauer (2.68 ERA) is on the mound for the Jays, and across 17 appearances this season (11 starts) he has yet to allow more than three runs in a single outing. On top of that, Lauer has led the Jays to a 12-5 record in those outings, including a 7-2 record in his starts since June 1.
The Rockies will counter with Tanner Gordon (4.85 ERA) in this game, and the righty is coming off a brutal outing where he gave up eight hits and seven runs (six earned) across just 3.0 innings of work. Gordon has allowed 32 hits and eight walks in just 26.0 innings so far this season.
Colorado is also dreadful on the run line this season, going 46-65 – the worst mark in MLB. I can’t back the Rockies to even cover in this matchup with the Jays holding such a big advantage on the mound.
Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (-144 at DraftKings)
