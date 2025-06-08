Blue Jays vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 8
The Minnesota Twins are aiming to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they’ll have their ace on the mound to get it done.
Joe Ryan (2.91 ERA) will get the ball against Toronto’s Bowden Francis (5.84 ERA), who has really struggled in the 2025 season. Francis has given up 17 homers in 12 starts, and fading him in the home run market is one way to bet on this matchup.
I have a prop bet for the Twins, as well as my pick for the winner of this matchup on Sunday.
Let’s break those down – and the latest odds – for this AL matchup.
Blue Jays vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-143)
- Twins -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: +148
- Twins: -181
Total
- 8.5 (Over -123/Under +101)
Blue Jays vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Bowden Francis (2-7, 5.84 ERA)
- Minnesota: Joe Ryan (6-2, 2.91 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 8
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): MNNT, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 35-29
- Twins record: 34-30
Blue Jays vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets
Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Trevor Larnach to Hit a Home Run (+320)
One of my favorite bets of the day is a home run prop, something I shared in today’s Daily Dinger:
Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach has 10 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s really picked things up as of late, hitting .315 with three homers over the last two weeks of action.
Larnach has crushed right-handed pitching in 2025, posting a .285/.356/.473 slash line while smacking nine of his 10 home runs.
Now, he has the best matchup in baseball on Sunday afternoon.
Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis is on the mound against the Twins, and the 29-year-old enters this start with a 5.84 ERA and 17 home runs allowed across 12 outings in 2025. Francis is averaging over a home run allowed per outing, and he only has three appearances all season where he didn’t give up a long ball.
That’s great news for Larnach and the Twins, especially since Larnach homered off of Francis in his lone at bat against him earlier in his career.
Blue Jays vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets why the Twins are the team to trust in this afternoon matchup:
The Minnesota Twins have dropped three games in a row, but they have a chance to close out their series with the Toronto Blue Jays with a win on Sunday.
Minnesota is set as a home favorite in this matchup with Joe Ryan (2.91 ERA) on the mound. Ryan has a 6-2 record, but the Twins are just 7-5 overall in his 12 outings in 2025.
Still, the righty appears to be on his way to an All-Star appearance, and he has nine starts in 2025 with three or fewer earned runs allowed.
That should give him a massive advantage over Blue Jays righty Bowden Francis, who enters Sunday’s start with a 5.84 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP. The Jays are just 4-8 when Francis is on the mound, and he’s failed to last five innings in four of his six starts since May 1.
Francis ranks in the 10th percentile in MLB in expected ERA and the fourth percentile in hard-hit percentage. He’s also in the first percentile in pitching run value (-15) this season.
I expect the Twins to close out this series with a win in such a lopsided pitching matchup.
Pick: Twins Moneyline (-181 at DraftKings)
