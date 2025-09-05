Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 5
A massive series in the AL East kicks off on Friday night, as the New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto has a three-game lead in the AL East standings, but a rough series for the Jays could put New York right back in the mix to win the division in the final month of the regular season.
Kevin Gausman (3.75 ERA) is on the mound against New York’s youngster Cam Schlittler (2.61 ERA), who has really come into his own over his last few outings.
I have a player prop for Aaron Judge in this game, but there’s even more to bet on Friday night.
Let’s dive into the odds, my Judge prop and a prediction for this AL East rivalry matchup.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-187)
- Yankees -1.5 (+153)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: +112
- Yankees: -136
Total
- 9 (Over +102/Under -124)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman (8-10, 3.75 ERA)
- New York: Cam Schlittler (2-2, 2.61 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 5
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, YES, SNET
- Blue Jays record: 81-59
- Yankees record: 78-62
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+200)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Judge is a must bet against Gausman and the Jays:
Judge and the Yankees face off with the Toronto Blue Jays in a massive weekend series, and Game 1 features a starting pitcher that Judge has dominated in his MLB career.
Kevin Gausman (3.75 ERA this season) gets the ball for Toronto, and he’s allowed 20 home runs in 27 appearances in 2025. While Gausman isn’t usually one of the prime pitchers to fade in this market – he is when he’s facing Judge.
In his career against Gausman, Judge is hitting .356 (16-for-45) with three doubles, six homers, 12 RBIs and 11 walks. He’s posted an OPS of 1.322 against Gausman in his career.
That’s hard to look past, especially since Judge has been heating up over the last week, hitting .304 with a pair of homers. He’s a great bet in this series opener on Friday.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
In the month of August, Schlittler posted a 1.60 ERA across six starts, leading the Yankees to a 3-3 record. The young righty has an electric fastball, and he held this Jays team to just two runs over 5.0 innings of work in his second start of his MLB career.
Gausman also tossed a gem against New York the last time he faced it, pitching seven innings of one-run ball. Despite a subpar record, Gausman has a solid ERA (3.75) and expected ERA (also 3.75) in 2025.
The Blue Jays are the best OVER team in the league (80-54-6) and these are two of the highest scoring offenses in baseball.
Yet, I’m going to hit the UNDER in this matchup with the total all the way up at nine.
Schlittler has pitched too well as of late to fade him here, and the Yankees have scored two or fewer runs against Gausman in two of the three outings he’s made against them this season.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-124 at DraftKings)
