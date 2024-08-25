BMW Championship Live Odds and Prediction After Round 3: Bet This 100-1 Longshot to Catch Keegan Bradley on Sunday
There are just 18 holes left to be played before the PGA Tour heads to East Lake for the 2024 season finale.
Keegan Bradley, who snuck into the penultimate event by moving up to No. 50 in the FedEx Cup standings last week, will enter the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday with the solo lead. The win would do wonders for the 2025 Ryder Cup Captain, securing him a top-five spot at next week's Tour Championship.
Can he hold on for the win? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
PGA Tour Live Odds to Win the BMW Championship
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Keegan Bradley +250
- Ludvig Aberg +320
- Adam Scott +320
- Alex Noren +600
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Wyndham Clark +2000
- Rory McIlroy +6000
- Patrick Cantlay +8000
- Taylor Pendrith +8000
- Si Woo Kim +10000
Bradley is set as the +250 live favorite to win the event, giving him an implied probability of 28.57%. He enters the final round with a one-stroke lead over Adam Scott and a two-stroke lead over Ludvig Aberg and Alex Noren, who are both tied for third at 10 under par.
BMW Championship Live Bet
Si Woo Kim +10000
Yesterday, I wrote about how I believed Ludvig Aberg was the right bet to place at +360 odds before the start of Round 3. For what it's worth, I still think Aberg is the top bet and you can still get him at +320 odds before he tees off in the final round, just two strokes back from Aberg.
But, I'm not going to sit here and make the same case for him I made for him yesterday. Instead, let's take a look at a complete long shot in Si Woo Kim. While he has a big hill to climb on Sunday, I think there's some very real betting value on him at 100-1 odds.
He'll tee off six strokes back from the lead, but we have seen some low scores this tournament, so it's certainly within the realm of possibility. The South Korean ranked third in the field in strokes gained approach on Saturday, gaining +2.79 strokes on the field with his irons. He also gained +1.26 strokes with his putting. Great iron play and putting are keys to going low, but unfortunately for Kim, an uncharacteristically bad day driving and chipping led to a round full of "what ifs".
If Kim can get his chipping and driving back on track while carrying over his momentum with his irons and putting, he'll have the recipe that's required of him to put some pressure on the leaders.
At 100-1 odds, it's worth a sprinkle.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.