Bo Nix vs. Jarrett Stidham: Oddsmakers Expect Rookie to Win Broncos Starting QB Job
Did the Denver Broncos strike gold with Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
Through one preseason game (an extremely small sample size), things are looking good for Denver, who hasn’t made a playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl 50.
Nix threw for 125 yards and completed 15 of his 21 pass attempts against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, orchestrating four scoring drives (two touchdowns, two field goals) in the process. Denver ended up beating the Colts 34-30 despite being set as an underdog in the matchup.
Nix didn’t get the start – that went to veteran Jarrett Stidham – but the rookie is now the clear favorite to win the Denver starting quarterback job based on the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bo Nix vs. Jarrett Stidham vs. Zach Wilson Week 1 Starter Odds
- Bo Nix: -245
- Jarrett Stidham: +186
- Zach Wilson: +7000
Nix’s odds have soared after his preseason debut, going from -200 to -245, and last week I pointed out for SI Betting that his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds suggest that he has a real chance to win the starting job.
Public bettors feel the same way, as Nix is one of the most bet on players in the futures market, leading the way in bets for the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Stidham didn’t do himself any favors against the Colts, throwing for just 37 yards and an interception on seven pass attempts. The veteran may have the best grasp on Sean Payton’s offense, but it’s clear that he may be the least talented quarterback in a room that features two first-round picks in Nix and Zach Wilson.
Based on the latest odds, Nix has an implied probability of 71.01 percent to earn the starting job for Week 1. He is expected to start Denver’s second preseason game, and that could really turn the tide in his favor if he outplays Stidham and Wilson again.
