Is Brandon Aiyuk Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Seahawks)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the team's 2025 season.
Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL in the 2024 season, and while he's working his way back into action, the star receiver likely won't take the field until October. That leaves San Francisco in a bit of a pinch at receiver -- especially since the team traded Deebo Samuel in the offseason.
However, there could be one player to target on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, as Brock Purdy is going to find someone in the passing game to target heavily until Aiyuk returns.
Best 49ers Prop Bet for Week 1 vs. Seahawks
- Ricky Pearsall OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he's backing second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall in the prop market on Sunday:
I'm high on Ricky Pearsall this season. He thrived last year when given the opportunity, including racking up 14 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' final two games. Now, with Brandon Aiyuk sidelined for at least this week, I expect Pearsall to get plenty of looks against the Seahawks.
The 49ers could end up using Pearsall as their No. 1 option in the passing game early on in the 2025 season, so this is a pretty great number to get him at on Sunday.
