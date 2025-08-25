Braves vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 25
Both the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves are way out of the playoff race in the National League, but one of my favorite bets of the night happens to take place in this game.
Struggling right-hander Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Braves on Monday, and I think he’s a great pitcher to fade against Miami and righty Edward Cabrera (3.52 ERA).
The Marlins are eight games under .500, but they’re ahead of Atlanta in the standings, and the Braves have struggled mightily on the road (12 games under .500) in 2025.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s series opener.
Braves vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+148)
- Marlins +1.5 (-181)
Moneyline
- Braves: -115
- Marlins: -106
Total
- 7.5 (Over -117/Under -104)
Braves vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider (5-11, 5.24 ERA)
- Miami: Edward Cabrera (6-7, 3.52 ERA)
Braves vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 25
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: loanDepot park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSFL, FDSSO
- Braves record: 59-71
- Marlins record: 61-69
Braves vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Spencer Strider OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+125)
This prop could be a steal on Monday if Strider receives yet another long leash from Atlanta – even if he struggles.
So far this month, Strider has allowed 29 hits in three starts (11.2 innings), and he’s given up at least seven hits in each of his last four outings. In August, the righty has given up 11, eight, and 10 hits, pushing his WHIP to 1.43 in the 2025 season.
Miami isn’t a juggernaut on offense, but it does rank 10th in MLB in hits and 12th in batting average this season.
Given Strider’s recent struggles, this prop is a pretty decent value at +125 on Monday.
Braves vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
Are the Marlins undervalued at home in this matchup?
I think so, and I shared why I’m betting on them in today’s Walk-Off Wagers – our MLB best bets column here at SI:
It’s been a rough season for Atlanta Braves righty Spencer Strider in his return from injury.
Strider has a 5.24 ERA in 17 outings this season, and the Braves are just 5-12 in his starts. In the month of August, he has struggled mightily, posting a 15.43 ERA while allowing 29 hits and 20 earned runs in just 11.2 innings of work (three starts).
So, I have a hard time trusting Strider as a favorite in this matchup with the Miami Marlins.
Miami will send righty Edward Cabrera to the mound, and while he’s allowed nine earned runs over his last two outings, he’s posted a 3.52 ERA overall this season while leading Miami to an 11-11 mark in his outings.
The Marlins also should have an advantage at home, as the Braves are 12 games under .500 on the road this season.
Cabrera, who has an expected ERA of 3.85 in 2025, tossed eight innings of two-hit, one-run ball in a win over Atlanta earlier this month.
I think he and the Marlins are wildly undervalued against Strider on Monday.
Pick: Marlins Moneyline (-106 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.