Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Mets, Hunter Greene, Braves-Marlins)
Nearly every MLB team is in action on Monday, Aug. 25 as the regular season continues down the home stretch.
There are 13 games on Monday – a pretty sizable slate to open the week – including key matchups between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers.
As the playoff picture continues to come into play, there are clearly some teams to target – and some to avoid – in the final weeks of the regular season.
On Monday night, I’m targeting bets for the Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets matchup as well as Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene.
Let’s dive into the odds and my predictions for each of these matchups on Aug. 25.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, Aug. 25
- Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-131) vs. New York Mets
- Hunter Greene OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)
- Miami Marlins Moneyline (-102) vs. Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-131) vs. New York Mets
The Phillies lost Zack Wheeler for the season last week, but they still have a bunch of great starting pitchers on their roster, including lefty Cristopher Sanchez.
Sanchez has led Philly to an 18-7 record in his starts this season while posting a 2.46 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Now, he’ll be tasked with taking down a New York Mets team that is 4-2 against the Phils so far in 2025.
I like the Phillies to win this series opener on the road, as the Mets have been struggling as of late, falling seven games behind Philadelphia in the NL East.
Kodai Senga is on the mound for New York, and the team has dropped his last three starts, as he’s posted a 5.23 ERA in seven outings since coming off the injured list in July. During that stretch (31.0 innings of work), Senga has given up 30 hits and a whopping 19 walks.
Sanchez has just five outings all season long where he’s given up three or more runs, and he’s thrown at least six innings in every start since June 1 while posting a 1.94 ERA.
He’s the starter to trust in this rivalry matchup on Monday.
Hunter Greene OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)
Greene, the Reds’ ace, has pitched well since coming off the injured list, posting a 2.19 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 12.1 innings of work.
He’s cleared 6.5 strikeouts in one of his outings (finishing with 12), and he’s punched out at least seven batters in eight of his 13 starts in 2025.
Now, Greene gets a shot at the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are just 17th in MLB in K’s per game (8.46) in 2025.
The Reds appear to be comfortable with giving Greene a normal workload, as he’s pitched at least six innings in back-to-back starts and threw 98 pitches in his outing against the Los Angeles Angels.
I think this line is a touch too low for Greene, as he has some of the best wipeout stuff in baseball. Greene enters this start in the 93rd percentile in MLB in strikeout percentage and the 84th percentile in whiff percentage.
Miami Marlins Moneyline (-102) vs. Atlanta Braves
It’s been a rough season for Atlanta Braves righty Spencer Strider in his return from injury.
Strider has a 5.24 ERA in 17 outings this season, and the Braves are just 5-12 in his starts. In the month of August, he has struggled mightily, posting a 15.43 ERA while allowing 29 hits and 20 earned runs in just 11.2 innings of work (three starts).
So, I have a hard time trusting Strider as a favorite in this matchup with the Miami Marlins.
Miami will send righty Edward Cabrera to the mound, and while he’s allowed nine earned runs over his last two outings, he’s posted a 3.52 ERA overall this season while leading Miami to an 11-11 mark in his outings.
The Marlins also should have an advantage at home, as the Braves are 12 games under .500 on the road this season.
Cabrera, who has an expected ERA of 3.85 in 2025, tossed eight innings of two-hit, one-run ball in a win over Atlanta earlier this month.
I think he and the Marlins are wildly undervalued against Strider on Monday.
