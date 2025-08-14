Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 14
The New York Mets may have hit a new low this season, blowing a 6-0 lead to the Atlanta Braves and allowing them to come all the way back to win 11-6 on Wednesday night.
The Mets will look to rebound from last night's loss to try to win the series on Thursday night when they host the Braves in the series finale. Let's take a look at the odds and best bets for tonight's big game.
Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-135)
- Mets -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Braves +155
- Mets -190
Total
- Over 9 (-102)
- Under 9 (-118)
Braves vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder, RHP (4-9, 6.12 ERA)
- New York: Kodai Senga, RHP (7-4, 2.30 ERA)
Braves vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 14
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Braves Record: 52-68
- Mets Record: 64-56
Braves vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Francisco Lindor Home Run (+400) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Francisco Lindor to hit a home run:
I bet on Francisco Lindor to hit a home run last night, and while he didn't come through for me, I'm back on Frankie to record a dinger on Thursday. Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves tonight, and he has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. His 6.12 ERA tells us that he's going to give up some runs, so let's hope at least one of those runs comes from a Lindor home run.
Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
It's time for the Mets to wake up and beat the Braves by a significant margin. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
If the Mets can't win this game with margin, I have little hope of them sticking around enough to make the MLB Playoffs. They get to tee off against Bryce Elder, who has had a bad year on the mound, sporting an ERA of 6.12. Meanwhile, Kodai Senga and his 2.30 ERA will get the start for the Mets.
New York's offense has finally woken up in recent weeks, including scoring six runs in last night's loss, so as long as their pitching can hold together, betting them to cover the 1.5-point run line seems like a great bet to make at +110 odds.
Pick: Mets -1.5 (+110) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
