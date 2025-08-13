Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will face off in an NL East showdown on Wednesday night. The Mets' bats woke up in the series opener, putting up 13 runs against the Braves on Tuesday.
The Mets are currently holding on to the final National League wild card spot, which means every game from here on out is going to be pivotal when it comes to them clinching a postseason berth.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-114)
- Mets -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Braves +172
- Mets -205
Total
- Over 8.5 (-124)
- Under 8.5 (-102)
Braves vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Carlos Carrasco, RHP (2-2, 6.18 ERA)
- New York: Davis Peterson, LHP (7-5, 2.98 ERA)
Braves vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 13
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FanDuel Sports Network South, FS1, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Braves Record: 51-68
- Mets Record: 64-55
Braves vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Francisco Lindor Home Run (+360) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Francisco Lindor to hit a home run:
Francisco Lindor has the third most home runs on the Mets this season with 21. Tonight, he and the Mets lineup get to face Carlos Carrasco of the Atlanta Braves, who has allowed 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the highest rate amongst all starting pitchers on Wednesday.
Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Instead of a side, I like the OVER in this divisional matchup. I broke down why in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
I'm going to sit back and root for runs in this NL East showdown. Carlos Carrasco gets the start for the Braves, and he has a rough ERA of 6.18 on the season. David Peterson gets the start for the Mets, and while his 2.98 ERA is impressive, his 3.45 FIP shows that there could be some regression in his near future.
The Mets' offense got off to a slow start after the All-Star Break, but they've since woken up, scoring a combined 19 runs in their last two games. If that continues tonight, we could see the OVER cashing once again.
Pick: OVER 9 (-110) via FanDuel
