Braves vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Saturday, June 13
Neither the Atlanta Braves nor the San Diego Padres have had the first half of their seasons go as well as they expected. Even with that being the case, the Braves are still firmly in a wild-card spot and the Padres are just one game back from one.
Both teams desperately hope to find some momentum before the All-Star Break begins on Monday.
The Braves bested the Padres in the first game of their three-game set, beating them by a final score of 6-1. Will we see a similar result tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Braves vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-198)
- Padres -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Braves +120
- Padres -142
Total
- 7.0 (Over -120/Under +100)
Braves vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Reynaldo Lopez (7-2, 1.71 ERA)
- San Diego: Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.21 ERA)
Braves vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Braves record: 52-41
- Padres record: 49-48
Braves vs. Padres Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Reynaldo Lopez: The Braves starter is arguably the most underrated pitcher in the National League. Through his first 16 starts, he has a stellar 1.71 ERA while striking out 9.3 batters per nine innings. He's somehow still at 30-1 to win the Cy Young award and while he likely still won't win it, it's time to put some respect on his name.
San Diego Padres
Manny Machado: Manny Machado is doing his best to drag this Padres offense to a wild card spot. he's batting .261 on the season but his improved that to .283 over the last 30 days. San Diego's offense may be cold at the moment, but it's not due to Machado.
Braves vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I broke down why I like the Braves today in Saturday's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
"Be careful, the Padres rank dead last in the Majors in OPS over the last week. Something may be going on with their offensive flow and now they have to take on Reynaldo Lopez and his stellar 1.71 ERA.
"Even though the Braves have been slumping offensively the past month, they still outrank the Padres in virtually every single offensive metric. We should be jumping at the chance to take Atlanta as an underdog in this National League showdown."
Pick: Braves +120
